A list of polling places and hours in Mecklenburg County for 2022 midterm elections

Mary Ramsey
·2 min read

If you plan to vote in person during the 2022 elections in Mecklenburg County, it’s time to make sure you know where your polling place is so you can know where to go to cast your ballot.

Whether you’re new to the area, have moved to a different part of town since the last election or just can’t remember where you voted last time, there are resources available to tell you where to go on Election Day or during early voting.

Here’s how to find your Mecklenburg County polling place and a rundown of when you can head to the polls to cast your ballot:

How to find your polling place in Mecklenburg County

Your polling place is determined by your address.

To find your polling place, visit the Mecklenburg County Board of Elections website at mecknc.gov/BOE. From there, go to the “Polling Locations” tab, and you’ll be able to input your name or address to get all the information on your precinct.

You’ll also be able to verify your voter registration, see a sample ballot and get directions to your polling place.

Charlotte polling locations

Early voting sites in Charlotte

Mecklenburg County voters have the option to vote in-person ahead of Election Day.

For the 2022 general election, early voting locations will open at 8 a.m. on Oct. 20 and close at 7 p.m. on Nov. 5. There will also be in-person early voting for the May 17 primary elections, starting April 28 and ending May 14.

Early voting locations for the primary and general elections have not yet been announced by the Mecklenburg County Board of Elections.

Mecklenburg County polling hours

If you are voting on Election Day, which is Nov. 8, polling places in Mecklenburg County will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

