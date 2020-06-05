List of Premier League games you can watch for free announced

Andros Townsend of Crystal Palace (L) is challenged by Jefferson Lerma of AFC Bournemouth. (Photo by Jack Thomas/Getty Images)

The BBC today announced two of the Premier League games that it will be broadcasting.

It will show Bournemouth versus Crystal Palace on 20 June, as well as Everton’s visit to Norwich on 24 June.

The Premier League has announced the official fixture list for the first 32 games after the league’s restart on June 17 and the BBC has a further two fixtures that will be determined at a later date.

The last time a top-flight league football game was broadcast live on the BBC was 32 years ago.

In addition to the league fixtures, the BBC will also show the quarter-finals of the FA Cup – between Norwich City and Manchester United (27 June), and Newcastle United v Manchester City (28 June).

The BBC has never broadcast live Premier League games, with Sky Sports owing the vast majority of television rights since the Premier League’s inception in 1992.

Amazon Prime also has four games and has announced that it will be making them free to air. Sky Sports will be making 25 of their games free to air, also.

All games will be played behind closed doors and without spectators. As a result, stakeholders wish to make games as accessible to fans as possible.

As well as the first ever free to air games in Premier League history, no games will overlap or be played at the same time. In theory, fans are able to watch every minute of every remaining game.





Full list of free to air games (announced so far):

Wednesday, 17 June: Aston Villa v Sheffield United (18:00), Sky Sports. Manchester City v Arsenal (20:15), Sky Sports.

Friday, 19 June: Norwich v Southampton (18:00), Sky Sports and Pick. Tottenham v Manchester United (20:15), Sky Sports.

Saturday, 20 June: Watford v Leicester City (12:30), BT Sport. Brighton v Arsenal (15:00), BT Sport. West Ham v Wolves (17:30), Sky Sports. Bournemouth v Crystal Palace (19:45), BBC.

Sunday, 21 June: Newcastle v Sheffield United (14:00), Sky Sports and Pick. Aston Villa v Chelsea (16:15), Sky Sports. Everton v Liverpool (19:00), Sky Sports and Pick.

Monday, 22 June: Manchester City v Burnley (20:00), Sky Sports.

Tuesday, 23 June: Leicester v Brighton (18:00), Sky Sports. Tottenham v West Ham (20:15), Sky Sports.

Marcus Rashford of Manchester United. (Photo by Tom Purslow/Getty Images)

Wednesday, 24 June: Manchester United v Sheffield United (18:00), Sky Sports and Pick. Newcastle v Aston Villa (18:00), BT Sport. Norwich v Everton (18:00), BBC. Wolves v Bournemouth (18:00), BT Sport. Liverpool v Crystal Palace (20:15), Sky Sports.

Thursday, 25 June: Burnley v Watford (18:00), Sky Sports and Pick. Southampton v Arsenal (18:00), Sky Sports. Chelsea v Manchester (20:15), BT Sport.

Saturday, 27 June: Aston Villa v Wolves (12:30), BT Sport.

Sunday, 28 June: Watford v Southampton (16:30), Sky Sports and Pick.

Monday, 29 June: Crystal Palace v Burnley (20:00), Amazon Prime.

Tuesday, 30 June: Brighton v Manchester United (20:15), Sky Sports and Pick.

Wednesday, 1 July: Bournemouth v Newcastle (18:00), Sky Sports and Pick. Arsenal v Norwich (18:00), BT Sport. Everton v Leicester (18:00), Sky Sports. West Ham v Chelsea (20:15), Sky Sports.

Thursday, 2 July: Sheffield United v Tottenham (18:00), Sky Sports. Manchester City v Liverpool (20:15), Sky Sports.





