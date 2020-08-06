List of college football players opting out due to COVID-19 concerns

With the lingering uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus pandemic and the prospect of trying to hold a college football season during it, players around the country are beginning to decide not to play in 2020.

A few of the players have been high-caliber NFL prospects trying to avoid any risk that could affect their draft stock. Others have voiced various other concerns — both ethical and health-related — about playing, despite the various safety protocols conferences have attempted to implement around the country.

Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel explored how many players could opt out in a July 30 story with one industry source predicting the number of opt-outs would be in the 10 to 12 range. Quincy Avery, a quarterbacks coach who works with high school and college prospects, guessed the figure could be closer to 35 or 40.

And that doesn’t even include the hundreds of Pac-12 players who have threatened to sit out if the conference does not adequately respond to an array of demands they published in an article on the Players’ Tribune on Aug. 2.

With that said, here’s a running list of players who decided not to play in 2020.

South Carolina OLs Jordan Rhodes and Mark Fox (Aug. 5)

When speaking with reporters on Wednesday, South Carolina coach Will Muschamp announced that two of his players — offensive linemen Jordan Rhodes and Mark Fox — have decided to opt out. Rhodes played in all 12 games last season and made 10 starts at left guard. He also appeared in four games as a redshirt freshman in 2018. Fox is a redshirt freshman who did not see the field in 2019, his first season at South Carolina.

Jacub Panasiuk, DL, Michigan State (Aug. 5)

Michigan State defensive lineman Jacub Panasiuk announced that he will redshirt the season and return as a fifth-year senior in 2021. Panasiuk, a two-year starter at defensive end, said he cannot risk his health and safety “in order to play football this season.” He cited the “uncertainty of the effects of COVID-19” in a message posted to Twitter.

Kerry Martin Jr., DB, West Virginia (Aug. 5)

West Virginia safety Kerry Martin Jr. said on social media that he will sit out the season because of health concerns. Martin, a sophomore who was sixth on the team in tackles last season, said he has sickle cell and asthma and that he does not feel it is safe to play.

“I signed my NLI to this university to become a great football player and leave as a better man as well as having a better understanding about life and to pursue my professional dream, not to play during a worldwide pandemic,” Martin wrote.

Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State (Aug. 4)

Yahoo Sports’ Eric Edholm reported Tuesday night that Penn State star Micah Parsons is expected to opt out. A projected first-round pick, Parsons has been a star linebacker for the Nittany Lions for the past two seasons, including earning All-American honors and Big Ten Linebacker of the Year in 2019 as a sophomore. Parsons confirmed his decision on Thursday afternoon.

Rashod Bateman, WR, Minnesota (Aug. 4)

Minnesota receiver Rashod Bateman announced Tuesday morning that he will be leaving the program to begin preparing for the 2021 NFL draft. Bateman cited the uncertainty surrounding the upcoming season amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Unfortunately, in light of the uncertainty around health and safety in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, I have to set my wishes aside for the wellness of my family, community and beyond,” Bateman said.

Oren Milstein, K, Vanderbilt (Aug. 3)

Vanderbilt kicker Oren Milstein, a graduate transfer from Columbia, said that he was not willing to sacrifice his health to play football. He also said he had concerns about the ethics of playing football in a pandemic.

“Many of our questions and concerns about our health, the ethics of playing college football during a pandemic, and the long term effects of COVID-19 have been left unanswered,” Milstein said in a series of tweets.

Kassidy Woods, WR, Washington State (Aug. 1)

Washington State receiver Kassidy Woods told his head coach, Nick Rolovich, in a phone call that he planned to opt out because of his health concerns. Woods has sickle cell trait. During the call, Woods said he planned on supporting the Pac-12 unity movement, something Rolovich said could be “an issue.” Rolovich later issued a statement saying he “regrets” that his words “cautioning Kassidy have become construed as opposition.”