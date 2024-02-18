The list of nominees and winners at the Bafta Awards 2024 - updating live

Bafta masks

The Bafta Film Awards, the most coveted honours in the British movie industry, are being handed out in London.

Here's the full list of nominees, which is being updated with the winners as they are announced.

Spoiler warning: This list is being updated as the winners are announced live, which is before the ceremony is broadcast on BBC One later.

Outstanding British contribution to cinema

Winner: June Givanni

Production design

Winner: Poor Things

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

The Zone of Interest

Sound

Winner: The Zone of Interest

Ferrari

Maestro

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

Original score

Winner: Oppenheimer

Killers of the Flower Moon

Poor Things

Saltburn

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Documentary

Winner: 20 Days In Mariupol

American Symphony

Beyond Utopia

Still: A Michael J Fox Movie

Wham!

Supporting actress

Winner: Da'Vine Joy Randolph - The Holdovers

Emily Blunt - Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks - The Color Purple

Claire Foy - All of Us Strangers

Sandra Hüller - The Zone of Interest

Rosamund Pike - Saltburn

Supporting actor

Winner: Robert Downey Jr - Oppenheimer

Robert De Niro - Killers of the Flower Moon

Jacob Elordi - Saltburn

Ryan Gosling - Barbie

Paul Mescal - All of Us Strangers

Dominic Sessa - The Holdovers

Adapted screenplay

Winner: American Fiction

All of Us Strangers

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Cinematography

Winner: Oppenheimer

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Editing

Winner: Oppenheimer

Anatomy of a Fall

Killers of the Flower Moon

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Casting

Winner: The Holdovers

All of Us Strangers

Anatomy of a Fall

How To Have Sex

Killers of the Flower Moon

Film not in the English language

Winner: The Zone of Interest

20 Days In Mariupol

Anatomy of a Fall

Past Lives

Society of the Snow

Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer

Winner: Earth Mama

Blue Bag Life

Bobi Wine: The People's President

How To Have Sex

Is There Anybody Out There?

Animated film

Winner: The Boy and the Heron

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget

Elemental

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Special visual effects

Winner: Poor Things

The Creator

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One

Napoleon

Original screenplay

Winner: Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

Maestro

Past Lives

Still to come:

Best film

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Outstanding British film

All of Us Strangers

How To Have Sex

Napoleon

The Old Oak

Poor Things

Rye Lane

Saltburn

Scrapper

Wonka

The Zone of Interest

Leading actress

Fantasia Barrino - The Color Purple

Sandra Hüller - Anatomy of a Fall

Carey Mulligan - Maestro

Vivian Oparah - Rye Lane

Margot Robbie - Barbie

Emma Stone - Poor Things

Leading actor

Bradley Cooper - Maestro

Colman Domingo - Rustin

Paul Giamatti - The Holdovers

Barry Keoghan - Saltburn

Cillian Murphy - Oppenheimer

Teo Yoo - Past Lives

Director

All of Us Strangers - Andrew Haigh

Anatomy of a Fall - Justine Triet

The Holdovers - Alexander Payne

Maestro - Bradley Cooper

Oppenheimer - Christopher Nolan

The Zone of Interest - Jonathan Glazer

EE Bafta rising star award (voted for by the public)

Phoebe Dynevor

Ayo Edebiri

Jacob Elordi

Mia McKenna-Bruce

Sophie Wilde

Costume design

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Make-up and hair

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

British short film

Festival of Slaps

Gorka

Jellyfish and Lobster

Such a Lovely Day

Yellow

British short animation

Crab Day

Visible Mending

Wild Summon

The top nominees

13 nominations - Oppenheimer

11 - Poor Things

9 - Killers of the Flower Moon and The Zone of Interest

7 - Anatomy of a Fall, The Holdovers and Maestro

6 - All of Us Strangers

5 - Barbie and Saltburn

The Bafta Awards ceremony is on BBC One from 19:00-21:00 GMT.