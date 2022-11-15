Here’s a list of items Sacramento food banks need donated this holiday season
The holiday season is a time to give thanks and give back to the community.
In Sacramento more than 215,000 residents suffer from food insecurity, according to the Sacramento Food Bank and Family Services.
Below is a list of food banks where you can make monetary or food donations this holiday season:.
River City Food Bank
Where: 1800 28th St., Sacramento
Donate: The food bank is seeking food and hygiene items at the community drop off center on Dec. 10. If you can’t make it in person to donate, you can send a monetary donation online.
Hours: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Requested items:
Fruit Snacks
Beef sticks
Instant noodles
Canned sausages
Sacramento Food Bank and Family Services
Where: Online
Donate: The Sacramento Food Bank is hosting its annual Run to Feed the Hungry race on Thanksgiving morning. If you’re not participating in the race you can donate $15 online, to help.
Hours: Anytime
Sacramento Loaves & Fishes
Where: 1351 North C. St., Sacramento,
Donate: Sacramento Loaves & Fish posted a holiday donation list on its website with items most needed during the holidays. It has special holiday drop-off hours. You must email the warehouse to notify them of your donation items.
Hours: Warehouse weekend hours from 8 a.m to 3:45 p.m.; warehouse weekday hours from 7 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. Closed Nov. 24 & 25
Requested items:
Frozen turkey
Marshmallows
Apple juice
Fresh store bought pies (deliver Nov. 17 through 21)
Whipped cream
Cranberry Sauce (large cans)
Dinner rolls
Heavy napkins
Sturdy plastic utensils
South Sacramento Interfaith Partnership Food Closet
Where: 5625 24th St., Sacramento
Donate: SSIP accepts canned goods and dry staple foods, dated within the current year. Fresh fruits and veggies are good, too.
Hours: Preferred donation times are from 8:15 a.m. to 8:45am and 11:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
Requested items: Non-canned dry goods
beans
oatmeal
noodles
