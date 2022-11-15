Here’s a list of items Sacramento food banks need donated this holiday season

The holiday season is a time to give thanks and give back to the community.

In Sacramento more than 215,000 residents suffer from food insecurity, according to the Sacramento Food Bank and Family Services.

Below is a list of food banks where you can make monetary or food donations this holiday season:.

River City Food Bank

Where: 1800 28th St., Sacramento

Donate: The food bank is seeking food and hygiene items at the community drop off center on Dec. 10. If you can’t make it in person to donate, you can send a monetary donation online.

Hours: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Requested items:

Fruit Snacks

Beef sticks

Instant noodles

Canned sausages

Sacramento Food Bank and Family Services

Where: Online

Donate: The Sacramento Food Bank is hosting its annual Run to Feed the Hungry race on Thanksgiving morning. If you’re not participating in the race you can donate $15 online, to help.

Hours: Anytime

Sacramento Loaves & Fishes

Where: 1351 North C. St., Sacramento,

Donate: Sacramento Loaves & Fish posted a holiday donation list on its website with items most needed during the holidays. It has special holiday drop-off hours. You must email the warehouse to notify them of your donation items.

Hours: Warehouse weekend hours from 8 a.m to 3:45 p.m.; warehouse weekday hours from 7 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. Closed Nov. 24 & 25

Requested items:

Frozen turkey

Marshmallows

Apple juice

Fresh store bought pies (deliver Nov. 17 through 21)

Whipped cream

Cranberry Sauce (large cans)

Dinner rolls

Heavy napkins

Sturdy plastic utensils

South Sacramento Interfaith Partnership Food Closet

Where: 5625 24th St., Sacramento

Donate: SSIP accepts canned goods and dry staple foods, dated within the current year. Fresh fruits and veggies are good, too.

Hours: Preferred donation times are from 8:15 a.m. to 8:45am and 11:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Requested items: Non-canned dry goods

beans

oatmeal

noodles

