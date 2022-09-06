New list of high-paid California state jobs in Sacramento County. What’s open in September?

The state of California is hiring in the Department of Justice, Conservation, State Hospitals, Consumer Affairs and more.

State jobs are known for offering great benefits and enrollment in the nation’s largest state public pension plan.

Many of the following jobs have specific requirements, which are linked.

Sift through some of the highest paying Sacramento County-based jobs available on the CalCareers website, posted in the last seven days, as of Sept. 6:

Medical consultant | Permanent part-time

Department: Consumer Affairs

Salary: $13,572 to $16,214 per month

The medical consultant evaluates the “professional competence” of osteopathic physicians and surgeons.

The application closes on Sept. 16.

Want to stand out when applying for California state jobs? Your guide to these departments

Senior architect | Permanent full-time

Department: State Hospitals

Salary: $10,311 to $12,905 per month

The senior architect oversees the Department of State Hospitals’ construction projects.

The application closes on Sept. 15.

Environmental program manager | Permanent full-time

Department: California Environmental Protection Agency

Salary: $11,315 to $14,066 per month

The environmental program manager leads a multi-media task force and coordinates initiatives for disadvantaged communities.

The application closes on Sept. 16.

Senior transportation engineer | Permanent full-time

Department: California High Speed Rail Authority

Salary: $10,311 to $12,905 per month

The senior transportation engineer acts as an expert and developer of policies and procedures.

The application closes on Sept. 15.

Special agent-in-charge | Permanent full-time

Department: Conservation

Salary: $11,599 to $14,468 per month

The special agent-in-charge oversees a variety of “sensitive and complex” investigations including internal, criminal, discriminatory and sexual cases.

The application closes on Sept. 16.

Supervising deputy attorney general | Permanent full-time

Department: Justice

Salary: $12,141 to $15,600 per month

Story continues

The supervising deputy attorney general often leads trial teams assigned to difficult and complex cases.

This application closes on Sept. 28

Attorney IV | Permanent full-time

Department: California Energy Commission

Salary: $11,020 to $14,149 per month

The attorney IV provides legal advice in the “most complex areas of energy, environmental and administrative law.”

The application closes on Sept. 12.

Want to stand out when applying for California state jobs? Your guide to these departments

What do you want to know about life in Sacramento? Ask our California Utility Team your top-of-mind questions in the module below or email utilityteam@sacbee.com.