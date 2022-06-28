A list of free 4th of July fireworks shows and celebrations across the Triangle

Korie Dean
·11 min read

The Fourth of July is almost here, and that means it’s time for fireworks.

After the COVID-19 pandemic forced many towns, cities and other organizers to alter or cancel their fireworks shows over the past couple of years, this year will see most of them get back to their usual glory.

That means that there will be no shortage of professional fireworks displays in the Triangle to enjoy in honor of the Independence Day holiday. (We emphasize professional here because the No. 1 safety tip for fireworks is to leave it to the professionals to light up the sky, instead of trying to do it yourself.)

To help make planning your Fourth of July outings a bit easier, we’ve compiled a list of local fireworks displays, including information on dates, times, locations and more. Most celebrations happen on July 4, but some happen before and some happen after. The listings here are in chronological order.

Fuquay-Varina Fourth of July fireworks

The town of Fuquay-Varina will host an Independence Day Celebration that includes fireworks, music, food trucks and more to kick off the holiday weekend.

Date & time: July 1. Gates open at 6 p.m. Fireworks will begin around 9:15 p.m.

Location: South Park; 900 S. Main St., Fuquay-Varina

Cost: Free and open to the public.

Other info: A concert featuring the band Spare Change will begin at 6:30 p.m. Food trucks will be onsite and the park’s splash pad will be open from 6-8:30 p.m. Coolers are allowed at the event, but no alcohol. No pets are allowed. No bikes or skateboards are allowed.

Website: fuquay-varina.org

Selma Fourth of July fireworks

The town of Selma will host an All-American Festival on July 1, complete with fireworks, live entertainment, food trucks and more.

Date & time: July 1, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Location: Blackstone Plaza; 155 Meghan Circle, Selma

Website: selma-nc.com/all-american-festival

Clatyon Independence Day Street Festival (no fireworks)

This festival will feature several free events and activities throughout downtown, including a foam party, hot dog eating contest, library storytime and more — but there will be no fireworks. Fireworks happen in Clayton on July 9 (see bottom of story for more details).

Date & time: July 2, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Location: Downtown Clayton

Website: townofclaytonnc.org

Apex Fourth of July fireworks

The town of Apex will host a two-day Fourth of July celebration this year — kicking off on July 3 with a first-ever “Fireworks Frenzy” featuring a fireworks display, music, food trucks and bounce houses.

Date & time for Day 1: July 3. Gates open at 5 p.m. Events and activities, including food trucks, inflatables and a DJ, will run from 5:30-9:30 p.m. Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m.

Location for Day 1: Hunter Street Park; 1250 Ambergate Station, Apex. Spectators can set up chairs along Ambergate Station and at the Hunter Street Park soccer field. Note: Ambergate Station will be closed to vehicle traffic from 2-11 p.m. on the day of the event. Hunter Street Park, including the skate park, will close at 1 p.m.

Cost: Entry to the event is free.

Other info: No pets, alcohol, smoking, tents, or personal or commercial fireworks or sparklers are allowed at the event.

Date, time and location for Day 2: July 4, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The second day of Apex’s Fourth of July celebration will be held in downtown Apex. The event will not include fireworks, but will feature a flag raising, inflatables, carnival games, a parade of wheels and more.

Website: apexnc.org/532/Fourth-of-July-Celebrations

Garner Fourth of July fireworks

The town of Garner will host an Independence Day Celebration on July 3 that includes fireworks, a headliner performance by the N.C. Symphony, games, crafts and more.

Date & time: July 3. Gates open at 5 p.m. Fireworks will follow the symphony performance, which is set to begin at 8:30 p.m.

Location: Lake Benson Park; 921 Buffaloe Rd., Garner

Cost: Free and open to the public.

Other info: On-site parking will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Additional off-site parking will be available at South Garner High School (8228 Hebron Church Rd.) with a free shuttle service to the park. Pets, alcoholic beverages, tents/canopies, fireworks/sparklers, glass containers, grills, tailgating, drones and soliciting are prohibited.

Website: garnernc.gov

Morrisville Fourth of July fireworks

The town of Morrisville will offer a Family Fun Festival on July 3 with fireworks, live entertainment, food trucks, games and more.

Date & time: July 3, 4-9 p.m.

Location: Town Hall Drive, between Morrisville Carpenter Road and Carolina Street, in Morrisville.

Cost: The event is free, but carnival games will cost $10 for 12 tickets to play.

Other info: There will be no on-site parking where there event is taking place on Town Hall Drive. Parking will be available at Cedar Fork District Park (232 Aviation Parkway) and Cedar Fork Community Center (1050 Town Hall Drive). Shuttles will be available to transport attendees to the event.

Website: townofmorrisville.org

Wake Forest Fourth of July fireworks

The town of Wake Forest will host a Fireworks Spectacular on July 3, with this year’s fireworks expected to be “bigger and better than ever.” The event will also include concessions and live entertainment by the Band of Oz.

Date & time: July 3. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. The Band of Oz will perform beginning at 6:15 p.m. Fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m.

Location: Heritage High School; 1150 Forestville Rd., Wake Forest

Cost: Free and open to the public.

Other info: Parking will be available at Heritage High School, Heritage Middle School (3400 Rogers Rd.), Heritage Elementary School (3500 Rogers Rd.) and Hope Lutheran Church (3525 Rogers Rd.). Attendees are invited to bring blankets, towels or lawn chairs to sit on to watch the fireworks. Seating on the home side of the Heritage football stadium will also be available. Picnic baskets and coolers are allowed at the event, but alcoholic beverages and glass are strictly prohibited. Pets are also prohibited.

Website: wakeforestnc.gov

Fireworks will be on display throughout the Triangle for Fourth of July celebrations.
Cary Fourth of July fireworks

Described as a “Triangle tradition,” the town of Cary’s Fourth of July Celebration is back this year. The free event will feature a fireworks display, performances by the N.C. Symphony and Cary Town Band and more.

Date & time: July 4. Gates open at 3:30 p.m. Parking lots open at 2:30 p.m.

Location: Koka Booth Amphitheatre; 8003 Regency Parkway, Cary

Cost: General admission seating on the amphitheatre lawn and pine straw area is free and open to the public. You do not need to reserve general admission tickets in advance. Parking in amphitheatre-owned lots is also free. There are a limited number of tables available to reserve for a price of $35-$45, depending on the size and location of the table. Note: Purchasing a table will offer a view of the performances at the event, but does not guarantee a clear view of the fireworks. Fireworks may be obstructed by the tree canopy, the stage or other structures.

Other info: Coolers and outside food and beverages (including alcohol, just no liquor) are allowed at the event, but note that coolers and other bags will be searched before you enter. Lawn chairs, blankets and towels are also allowed, but yoga mats are not. The event website includes more information about prohibited items.

Website: boothamphitheatre.com

Chapel Hill Fourth of July fireworks

The town of Chapel Hill will host its annual Fourth of July fireworks show at Southern Community Park in Chapel Hill on July 4.

Date & time: July 4. Event parking opens at 7 p.m. Fireworks are expected to begin around 9 p.m.

Location: Southern Community Park; 1000 Sumac Rd., Chapel Hill

Cost: Free and open to the public.

Other info: Attendees are invited to bring blankets and chairs to sit on during the fireworks show. More information about the event will be available soon, according to the event website.

Website: chapelhillarts.org/calendar/fireworks

Durham Fourth of July fireworks

The main fireworks show in Durham this Fourth of July will take place at the Durham Bulls Athletic Park immediately following the evening’s game between the Bulls and the Memphis Redbirds.

While a ticket to the game is the only way to guarantee a spot inside the ballpark to watch the fireworks, there are other options to view them as well.

Date & time: July 4. The baseball game begins at 6:35 p.m. Fireworks will begin at approximately 9 p.m.

Location: Durham Bulls Athletic Park; 409 Blackwell St., Durham. Fireworks will also be viewable from outside the ballpark at the grassy area behind Diamond View 3 (318 Blackwell St., Durham), outside of the North Deck and Burt’s Bees (305 W. Pettigrew St., Durham), Tobacco Road Sports Cafe (280 S. Mangum St. #100, Durham) and Ponysaurus Brewing (219 Hood St., Durham).

Cost: Tickets to the Durham Bulls game before the fireworks range from $17 to $26, plus fees. Note: Gates to the ballpark will open during the 7th inning for general admission to view the fireworks. However, purchasing a ticket to the game is strongly encouraged and is the only way to ensure you are able to view the fireworks inside the ballpark.

Other info: In the event of severe inclement weather, the fireworks may be rescheduled to July 6. The Durham Bulls will provide updates on their website and social media if this occurs.

Webite: milb.com/durham/tickets/promotions & dprplaymore.org

Knightdale Fourth of July fireworks

The town of Knightdale’s Fourth on First Ave. celebration is “back with a boom” this year. The July 4 event will feature fireworks, music from the Embers, inflatables and more.

Date & time: July 4. Inflatables and food trucks will be available beginning at 4 p.m. The Embers perform from 6-9 p.m. Fireworks will begin at 9:15 p.m.

Location: Knightdale Station Park; 810 N. First Ave., Knightdale

Cost: Free and open to the public.

Other info: Parking around the park will be limited, so attendees are encouraged to use the several shuttles being offered from off-site parking lots to the event. Shuttles will run from Knightdale High School, Knightdale Community Park, Forestville Elementary School and Knightdale Recreation Center.

Website: knightdalenc.gov

Raleigh Fourth of July fireworks at Dix Park

The city of Raleigh’s July Fourth Fireworks Celebration will be held at Dix Park this year. The event will feature fireworks, music, games and fun.

Date & time: July 4. Gates open at 6 p.m. Fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m.

Location: Dix Park; 1030 Richardson Dr., Raleigh. Note: No parking or vehicle traffic will be allowed in the park on the day of the event. Shuttles will be available to transport attendees from off-site parking locations.

Cost: Free and open to all.

Other info: Parking will not be available on-site at Dix Park. A free shuttle will run from N.C. State University’s Centennial Campus and Moore Square in downtown Raleigh. You can also walk or bike to the event, or take a rideshare such as Uber or Lyft. Coolers with food and non-alcoholic beverages are allowed. (There will not be food trucks at the event.) Make sure to bring blankets to sit on while you watch the fireworks show.

Website: raleighnc.gov/fireworks

Raleigh Fourth of July fireworks at Brier Creek

Brier Creek Commons will host a Star-Spangled Block Party on July 4, complete with “one of the area’s largest fireworks shows” choreographed to music on Kix 102.9, plus other fun activities.

Date & time: July 4, 8 p.m.

Location: Brier Creek Commons; 8181 Brier Creek Pkwy, Raleigh

Cost: Free

Website: shopbriercreekcommons.com/events

Rolesville Fourth of July fireworks

The town of Rolesville will host a Fourth of July celebration with fireworks, live music from the Chairmen of the Board, yard games, food trucks, inflatables and more.

Date & time: July 4. The event begins at 5 p.m. The Chairmen of the Board with Ken Knox will perform from 6-9 p.m. Fireworks will begin at 9:15 p.m.

Location: Redford Place Park; 121 Redford Place Dr., Rolesville

Cost: Free and open to the public.

Website: rolesvillenc.gov

Holly Springs Fourth of July fireworks

The town of Holly Springs will celebrate the July 4th holiday on July 5th, billing the celebration as “A Second Day for the USA.” The event will include fireworks, food and live entertainment.

Date & time: July 5, 6-9:30 p.m.

Location: Jefferson L. Sugg Farm at Bass Lake Park; 2401 Grigsby Ave., Holly Springs

Cost: Free and open to the public.

Other info: The event will have lawn seating, so make sure to bring a blanket, towel or lawn chair to sit on. Coolers are allowed, but alcohol is prohibited.

Website: hollyspringsnc.us/358/July-5th

Clayton Family Fun Day fireworks

The Archer Lodge Community Center in Clayton will host a Family Fun Day on July 9 that will include fireworks, a community parade, food trucks, games and more.

Date & time: July 9. The event begins at 5:30 p.m. with a community parade. Other activities will continue throughout the evening. Fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m.

Location: Archer Lodge Community Center; 14009 Buffalo Rd., Clayton

Website: facebook.com/events/585525409239777

