A list of some of the companies that have filed for CCAA since the pandemic

TORONTO — A list of some of the companies that have filed for court protection from creditors under the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act since the beginning of the pandemic::

July 8: DavidsTea Inc. (Consumer non-durables)

June 30: Cirque Du Soliel Canada Inc. (Entertainment)

June 19: Northern Pulp Nova Scotia Corp. (Forestry)

May 19: Reitmans (Canada) Ltd. (Retail)

May 15: Entrec Corp. (Transportation)

May 8: Flighthub Group Inc. (Travel)

May 7: Aldo Group Inc. (Retail)

April 22: Dominion Diamond Mines ULC (Mining)

April 14: Delphi Energy Corp. (Energy)

March 31: CannTrust Holdings Inc. (Cannabis)

The Canadian Press