A list of closures and disrupted services due to demonstrations in Ottawa

OTTAWA — A protest of government-imposed vaccine mandates and COVID-19 restrictions continues to cause disruptions across Ottawa.

Here is a list of some of the closures and cancellations as the demonstration continues to snarl traffic and bring a large swath of the city to a near standstill.

LCBO stores close

The Liquor Control Board of Ontario announced the closure of several retail stores in Ottawa.

The Crown corporation says several stores closed early on Saturday and remained closed on Sunday in response to the protests in Ottawa.

The LCBO says the decision was made "for the safety of our employees and customers."

In an email, the liquor corporation says it plans to resume normal operations on Monday but will continue to monitor the situation.

Schools

The Ottawa-Carleton District School Board, which runs several schools near Parliament Hill, says it continues to monitor the demonstrations and traffic disruptions taking place in Ottawa.

The school board says if it feels the ongoing disruptions will prevent access to and the safe opening of schools for students and staff on Monday, it will notify those affected.

Business closures

Businesses near Parliament Hill in Ottawa are struggling to remain open as protesters against COVID-19 vaccine mandates spill over into nearby stores, many flouting public health measures such as mask rules and capacity limits.

The Rideau Centre, one of the largest shopping malls in Ottawa, shut down early amid the melee on Saturday and remained closed on Sunday.

Business groups say many retailers and restaurants in the area and taking a wait-and-see approach as to whether they will close on Monday.

Road closures, transit delays

Road closures and transit delays continued to impact Ottawa due to the ongoing protests, with no clear end in sight as of late Sunday afternoon.

Ottawa's public transit agency warned of delays due to planned demonstrations.

It says OC Transpo and Para Transpo passengers are encouraged to plan ahead and check for the latest service updates online.

Meanwhile, the city of Ottawa is says multiple roads in the area are closed, with no estimate when they will be reopened. Residents are advised to avoid the area or use alternate routes when necessary.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 30, 2022.

The Canadian Press

