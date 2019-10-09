List of 2019 NASCAR national, regional and other champions
The winding down of the racing calendar also means recognizing memorable performances and the crowning of champions. Here’s a season in review and lookaheads for multiple NASCAR, ARCA and touring series, plus a taste of the titles handed out in eNASCAR.
***
MONSTER ENERGY NASCAR CUP SERIES
Season finale: Nov. 17, Homestead-Miami Speedway (NBC)
***
Season finale: Nov. 16, Homestead-Miami Speedway (NBCSN)
***
Season finale: Nov. 15, Homestead-Miami Speedway (FS1)
***
2019 champion: Sam Mayer.
Season review: Mayer won four of the K&N East Series’ 12 races in 2019, cruising in the season finale at Dover International Speedway to best Chase Cabre by 39 points in the final standings. In taking his first title, Mayer became NASCAR’s youngest champion at 16 years, 3 months and 8 days. (Recap)
***
Season finale: Nov. 9, ISM Raceway, Avondale, Arizona (fanschoice.tv)
***
2019 champion: Andrew Ranger
Season review: Ranger won four times and held off Kevin Lacroix by just 11 points to secure the championship in the Canada-based circuit. Ranger finished among the top 10 in all 13 races, capping his third Pinty’s Series title and his first in 10 years. (Recap)
***
Season finale: Oct. 13, Thompson (Connecticut) Speedway Motorsports Park (fanschoice.tv)
***
Season finale: Oct. 18, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kansas (FS2)
***
2019 champion: Loris Hezemans
Season review: Hezemans won four times late in the season to put the Elite 1 Division title race out of reach. The 22-year-old Dutch driver, who made his Xfinity Series debut at Road America in 2019, secured his first Euro Series championship by 49 points over Belgian ace Longin Stienes. (Recap)
***
Season finale: Dec. 1, Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, Mexico City
***
2019 champion: Jacob Goede
Season review: Goede locked up his sixth straight championship at home track Elko Speedway in his native Minnesota, but his performance was enough to snare an even larger prize — the Whelen All-American Series Division I national title. Goede won 10 times at Elko and also prevailed at two tracks in neighboring Wisconsin to claim his first national crown. (Recap)
***
eNASCAR PEAK ANTIFREEZE iRACING SERIES
Season finale: Oct. 10, virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway, 5 p.m. ET (NBCSN)
***
Season finale: Oct. 23, virtual ISM Raceway near Phoenix, 7:30 p.m. ET (eNASCAR.com)