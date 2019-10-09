List of 2019 NASCAR national, regional and other champions

The winding down of the racing calendar also means recognizing memorable performances and the crowning of champions. Here’s a season in review and lookaheads for multiple NASCAR, ARCA and touring series, plus a taste of the titles handed out in eNASCAR.

***

MONSTER ENERGY NASCAR CUP SERIES

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Season finale: Nov. 17, Homestead-Miami Speedway (NBC)

***

XFINITY SERIES

Season finale: Nov. 16, Homestead-Miami Speedway (NBCSN)

***

GANDER OUTDOORS TRUCK SERIES

Season finale: Nov. 15, Homestead-Miami Speedway (FS1)

***

Sam Mayer celebrates his K&N East title at Dover International Speedway.

K&N PRO SERIES EAST

2019 champion: Sam Mayer.

Season review: Mayer won four of the K&N East Series’ 12 races in 2019, cruising in the season finale at Dover International Speedway to best Chase Cabre by 39 points in the final standings. In taking his first title, Mayer became NASCAR’s youngest champion at 16 years, 3 months and 8 days. (Recap)

***

K&N PRO SERIES WEST

Season finale: Nov. 9, ISM Raceway, Avondale, Arizona (fanschoice.tv)

***

Andrew Ranger celebrates with his crew after clinching the NASCAR Pinty\

PINTY’S SERIES

2019 champion: Andrew Ranger

Season review: Ranger won four times and held off Kevin Lacroix by just 11 points to secure the championship in the Canada-based circuit. Ranger finished among the top 10 in all 13 races, capping his third Pinty’s Series title and his first in 10 years. (Recap)

***

WHELEN MODIFIED TOUR

Season finale: Oct. 13, Thompson (Connecticut) Speedway Motorsports Park (fanschoice.tv)

***

ARCA MENARDS SERIES

Season finale: Oct. 18, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kansas (FS2)

***

Loris Hezemans celebrates his Whelen Euro Series title

WHELEN EURO SERIES

2019 champion: Loris Hezemans

Story continues

Season review: Hezemans won four times late in the season to put the Elite 1 Division title race out of reach. The 22-year-old Dutch driver, who made his Xfinity Series debut at Road America in 2019, secured his first Euro Series championship by 49 points over Belgian ace Longin Stienes. (Recap)

***

PEAK MEXICO SERIES

Season finale: Dec. 1, Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, Mexico City

***

2019 NASCAR Whelen All-American Series champ Jacob Goede at his home track, Elko Speedway.

WHELEN ALL-AMERICAN SERIES

2019 champion: Jacob Goede

Season review: Goede locked up his sixth straight championship at home track Elko Speedway in his native Minnesota, but his performance was enough to snare an even larger prize — the Whelen All-American Series Division I national title. Goede won 10 times at Elko and also prevailed at two tracks in neighboring Wisconsin to claim his first national crown. (Recap)

***

eNASCAR PEAK ANTIFREEZE iRACING SERIES

Season finale: Oct. 10, virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway, 5 p.m. ET (NBCSN)

***

eNASCAR HEAT PRO LEAGUE

Season finale: Oct. 23, virtual ISM Raceway near Phoenix, 7:30 p.m. ET (eNASCAR.com)