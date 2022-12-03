Lisowsky scores in OT in Blades' 4-3 WHL win over the Red Deer Rebels

RED DEER, Alta. — Brandon Lisowsky scored the game-winning goal at 3:53 in overtime and the Saskatoon Blades edged the Red Deer Rebels 4-3 in the Western Hockey League on Friday.

Jordan Keller, Trevor Wong and Jayden Wiens also scored for Saskatoon, while Blades netminder Ethan Chadwick turned aside 21 shots.

Mats Lindgren, Jhett Larson and Kalan Lind scored one apiece for Red Deer, while netminder Kyle Kelsey made 26 saves.

---

TIGERS 4 HITMEN 3

CALGARY -- Brendan Lee scored the game-winner in the third period, while Andrew Basha, Brendan Lee and Dru Krebs also in Medicine Hat's win over the Hitmen. Tigers goaltender Beckett Langkow stopped 36 shots.

Hitmen goaltender Ethan Buenaventura kicked out 43 of 47 shots.

---

WHEAT KINGS 5 RAIDERS 4

BRANDON, Man. -- Rylen Roersma's second-period goal held up as the winner in Brandon's win over the Raiders. Brett Hyland, Luke Shipley, Nate Danielson and Zakhar Polshakov also scored for Brandon, while netminder Carson Bjarnason made 11 saves.

---

BRONCOS 4 ICE 3

WINNIPEG - Raphael Pelletier had the game-winner in the second period as Swift Current edged the Ice. Clarke Caswell, Josh Filmon and Owen Pickering also scored, while Broncos goaltender Reid Dyck stopped 29 of 32 shots.

---

PATS 5 COUGARS 1

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. -- Connor Bedard scored twice as the Regina Pats topped the Cougars. Tanner Howe, Easton Armstrong and Tye Spencer added a goal apiece, while Pats goaltender Drew Sim saved 30 of 31 shots.

---

BLAZERS 3 GIANTS 0

KAMLOOPS -- Dylan Ernst turned aside 38 shots for a shutout in the Blazers' 3-0 win over Vancouver. Logan Stankoven, Connor Levis and Matthew Seminoff scored for Kamloops.

---

CHIEFS 2 ROCKETS 1

SPOKANE, Wash. -- Saige Weinstein's goal in the second period was the winner as the Chiefs edged the Rockets. Ty Cheveldayoff scored Spokane's other goal, while Chiefs goaltender Dawson Cowan stopped 43 of 44 shots.

---

WINTERHAWKS 3 ROYALS 1

PORTLAND -- Gabe Klassen, Ryder Thompson and Jack O'Brien scored one apiece in the Winterhawks' win over Victoria. Winterhawks goaltender Jan Špunar saved 29 of 30 shots.

Story continues

---

AMERICANS 4 HURRICANES 2

TRI-CITY -- Tyson Greenway scored twice as Tri-City Americans topped Lethbridge. Ethan Ernst and Andrew Fan had apiece, while Americans goaltender Tomas Suchanek made 26 saves.

-- This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 2, 2022.

The Canadian Press