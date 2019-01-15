Lisowski's Masters debut ends in disappointment with Ding defeat

Jack Lisowski’s first appearance at the Masters ended in disappointment after losing 6-1 to former champion Ding Junhui at Alexandra Palace.

The Masters sees the top-16 battle it out in a knockout invitational with Lisowski making his debut in the capital after a consistent year on the tour.

A ranking title has yet to come his way, however, and the Bristolian is eyeing up further improvements after a disappointing Ding defeat.

Neither player was at their best but breaks of 66 and 123 helped Chinese cueman Ding reach the second round after racing into a 4-0 lead, though Lisowski insists he wasn’t far away from a more flattering scoreline.

“In the early parts of the game I didn’t settle quick enough, I had a bit of bad luck and missed a few but, Ding had a bit of luck when it mattered,” he said.

“Suddenly he’s 4-0 up and it’s a matter of holding on, by the end I was exhausted and I’d never played in front of a crowd that are that involved.

“I won the frame but that just drained me, it’s my first time here but I didn’t feel too bad out there.

“If I can play my game, I’ll have a chance eventually.”

Ding, champion at Ally Pally in 2011, now faces Luca Brecel for a place in the semi-finals after the Belgian downed defending champion Mark Allen in the opening match.

But Ding will have to improve on his Masters record if he is to reach the final, only getting past the first round on one occasion since lifting the trophy.

“It’s good to be through, I wasn’t feeling that great but Jack was under more pressure than me so he made more mistakes, he should have taken some frames,” he said.

“At 4-0 the game is changed, he missed a black in the first and that makes a big difference. When you’re here for the first time you really want to go in front.

“I’m happy to win.”

Watch the London Masters LIVE on Eurosport and Eurosport Player, with analysis from Jimmy White and Neal Foulds