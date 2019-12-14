Lisowski relishes memorable quarter-final win at Scottish Open

Jack Lisowski enjoyed a Friday to remember at the 19.com Scottish Open and the Cheltenham potter says his quarter-final victory was the best game of snooker he’d ever been involved in.

The world No.14 edged out Thailand’s Thepchaiya Un-Nooh at Glasgow’s Emirates Arena, constructing a tournament-best break of 143 in frame three to progress to his first ranking event semi-final of the season.

And the 2019 China Open finalist was in jubilant spirits after stepping away from the table, hailing his opponent for making the contest the finest game of cueing he’d encountered as a player.

Jack Lisowski beats Thepchaiya Un-Nooh to set up a last-four clash with Mark Allen. Breaks of 63, 143, 76, 78 and 71. #ScottishOpen pic.twitter.com/5h0VnfF5fU — World Snooker (@WorldSnooker) December 13, 2019

“That was probably the best game I’ve ever been involved in as a professional - both players were just going at it, and I thought he played really well and I played really well,” the 28-year-old said.

“I think I missed three balls all game and he missed about four, so it was an amazing standard.

“He’s such an exciting player to watch and play against - I think we’re similar players and we were just feeding off each other so it was one of the best games I’ve ever played.

“The crowd was more people than I was used to, but for me that’s as good as snooker can get so I hope they enjoyed it.”

Lisowski glowed under the Emirates lights, opening up with a fine 63 before adoring the Scottish crowd with a third frame 143 to place himself in pole position to claim the £5,000 prize for the highest break.

And while clinching the victory remains paramount, the former world No.11 says the jackpot is something that enters his thought process when he steps up to the table.

“They put the prize money up so you’ve got to go for it - I’ve managed to nick two this season already so I just keep going for it now,” he added.

“I concentrate a bit more now when I’m on 70 or 80 and it’s on, and I posted the 143 so hopefully it stays there and it’s got a good chance as there are only three more games left.

“It gives you a bit of an adrenaline rush, so it’s cool.

“I’m not thinking about Sunday night yet and it’s just about taking it a game at a time - I’ve got Mark Allen next who’s defending champion and one of the toughest players I could play.”

Watch the Scottish Open live on Eurosport, Eurosport Player and Quest with studio analysis from Ronnie O’Sullivan and Jimmy White