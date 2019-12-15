Lisowski on verge of maiden ranking event glory at Scottish Open

Jack Lisowski won a Saturday night thriller to book his place in the 19.com Scottish Open final and the Cheltenham potter believes he’s playing some of the finest snooker of his career to date.

The world No.14 secured his third ranking event final with a nerve-jangling 6-5 triumph over reigning champion Mark Allen at Glasgow’s Emirates Arena, constructing masterful breaks of 135 and 118 to tee up a meeting with three-time world champion Mark Selby on Sunday.

An eighth frame 74 had placed the 2019 China Open runner-up on the cusp of the final, getting pegged back by Allen but delivering a composed performance in the decider to end the world No.7’s title defence.

And after a pulsating encounter in which Lisowski found some of his most fluent cueing, he says he’s feeling as good as he’s ever done as he bids for his first ever ranking event title.

🗣 “I think the last three games have been the most well and consistent I’ve probably ever played in tournaments. I am making so many one visits” Jack Lisowski reacts to making the 1️⃣9️⃣.com #ScottishOpen final pic.twitter.com/j8R03j8CVz — World Snooker (@WorldSnooker) December 14, 2019

“I’m playing as good as I can - it’s probably been the most consistent I’ve played in a tournament for a long time so I’m buzzing and it’s awesome,” the 28-year-old said.

“I knew I was playing well and when I’m playing well I think quite well because I know I’m giving it my all.

“Playing with flair is how I like to play the game - it’s how I enjoy to watch it and I love playing like that.

“I go for my shots and if they go in, they go in and if they don’t, at least I’m committing to them.

“I’ve never won a tournament so I’m going to be excited and nervous tomorrow, but I’m just going to try and stay as calm as I can, which is easier said than done."

We have a huge day ahead here in Glasgow with @markjesterselby taking on @JackLisowski for the Stephen Hendry Trophy.



Find out how they got there as we look back on semi-final Saturday in our daily round up.#ScottishOpen pic.twitter.com/3NpS17AoaU — World Snooker (@WorldSnooker) December 15, 2019

It was heartbreak for Allen, however, who struggled for the form he showed so consistently in Glasgow last year and failed to make a break in excess of 79 throughout the match.

And the five-time ranking event winner, who travels to London in January for the Dafabet Masters, delivered a scathing verdict of his performance while also praising the fearless Lisowski.

“I’m obviously disappointed but the main disappointment is how poorly I played,” the 33-year-old said.

“I was really poor from start to finish, and it was only a mixture of grit and determination along with Jack going for crazy shots that kept me in the game.

“Jack is absolutely brilliant to watch and a nightmare to play against - you never know what he’s going to do next and he’s crazily talented.

“There’s no question that the right person’s in the final as he played so much better than I did.

“He can absolutely give Mark a good game tomorrow - he frightens the life out of everyone and Mark will need to be on guard about that.

“Even though I didn’t have my best form I always back myself in deciding frames, but I just didn’t get a shot today, so I have absolutely no complaints.”

