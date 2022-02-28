Lismore flooding: before and after pictures show the full scale of disaster

It is difficult to fully comprehend the destructive impact of the flooding that has inundated the New South Wales city of Lismore.

Picture after picture shows a community under water, with some of Lismore’s 43,000 residents perched on rooftops waiting to be rescued.

But if we look at what life was like before the flood waters arrived it is possible to garner the sheer scale of the disaster that occurred after more than 700mm of rainfall fell in just 30 hours as of Monday afternoon.

Here is the Car Lovers car wash in Lismore before and during the floods. In the second image, it is barely visible above the flood water.

Car Lovers car wash amid the flooding. Photograph: Jason O’Brien/AAP

This is Hunter Street before and during the flooding – from a sunny day to a huddle of umbrellas.

The same view of Hunter Street, inundated by flood waters. Photograph: Jason O’Brien/AAP

This is the intersection of Keen and Magellan street. After the floods hit, the entrances to the historic buildings were cut off due to water levels.

This is the Lismore Square shopping mall, not usually the spot to row your dinghy.

Flood waters covering Lismore Square on Monday. Photograph: Jason O’Brien/AAP

Magellan Street is usually a busy shopping strip. After the floods hit, the shopfronts are virtually submerged by water.

All that remains visible at Lismore’s McDonald’s are the golden arches as the takeout chain is submerged in metres of water.