Lisandro Martinez: Manchester United complete £55m signing of Ajax defender

(Independent)

Manchester United have completed the £55.3m signing of Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez on a three-year contract with the option of an additional year.

United agreed an initial £46.8m deal for Martinez earlier this month - plus another £8.5m in add-ons - subject to the 24-year-old passing a medical and UK visa requirements.

Martinez attended the Carrington training ground on Tuesday for the first time and is now officially a United player, becoming the third signing of the Erik ten Hag era.

More follows...