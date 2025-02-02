Lisandro Martinez injury: Ruben Amorim fears 'serious situation' for Manchester United star

Lisandro Martinez suffered a serious looking injury in Manchester United’s defeat to Crystal Palace. (Getty Images)

Ruben Amorim is fearful Lisandro Martinez suffered a serious injury during Manchester United’s defeat to Crystal Palace.

Martinez went to ground following an innocuous challenge involving Palace winger Ismaila Sarr and stayed on the turf with his head in his hands as he received medical treatment.

When he did sit up, he could be seen holding his left knee and there were concerned looks to the faces of his United teammates as they gathered around him.

Following a lengthy stoppage, the Argentina international was eventually stretchered off and replaced by Matthijs de Ligt.

Speaking after the game, Amorim delivered a rather worrying update on the central defender.

"We are going to see in the next days but I think it is a serious situation,” Amorim told reporters. “He is not only a great player but a strong character in the dressing room. He felt it and when you are a player, you know when it is something serious.

“We are here to help him in this difficult moment like he has helped us."

Worried: Ruben Amorim looks on as Lisandro Martinez is taken off on a stretcher. (Getty Images)

The Red Devils saw their three-game winning streak snapped at home to the Eagles on Sunday afternoon after conceding twice in the second half.

Jean-Philippe Mateta’s brace means Palace have leapfrogged Man United in the Premier League table and Amorim’s side remain 11 points off a European qualification spot with 24 games played.

United are back in action next Friday as they host Leicester City in the fourth round of the FA Cup where there could be a debut for one of the club’s January signings; Patrick Dorgu or Ayden Heaven after they were paraded to the crowd before kick-off.