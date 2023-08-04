Lisa Vanderpump's Husband Ken Todd Hits Back at Pump Landlord Suing for $1M

‘This aggressive behavior by the landlord will not be tolerated,’ Ken Todd said in a statement to PEOPLE

Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty; Pump Restaurant/Facebook Lisa Vanderpump, husband Ken Todd and Pump Restaurant

Lisa Vanderpump's husband Ken Todd is being sued for nearly $1 million by Pump’s landlords.

In court documents obtained by PEOPLE, 8948 Santa Monica Partners sued the businessman, 65, “to collect past due base rent, so-called ‘triple net’ expenses including property taxes, insurance and utilities, late fees and attorney’s fees,” among other complaints. The West Hollywood restaurant ceased operations on July 5.

The paperwork, filed on Tuesday in the Superior Court of California by Philip H. Stillman of Stillman & Associates, revealed that Todd became the leaseholder on Feb. 22, 2013. Following the 10-year business deal, the plaintiffs say they are suing to “recover compensatory and punitive damages from Todd.”

Vincent Sandoval/WireImage Lisa Vanderpump at Pump Restaurant

The reality star allegedly failed to “reassign, transfer and convey the liquor license” back to 8948 Santa Monica Partners after their agreement ended, thus stalling the new tenant’s ability to open at the venue formerly known as Pump.

According to the landlords, the delay has caused the new tenants “to suffer a loss of approximately $56,500 of base rent and other charges for each month that defendants (Pump) fail and refuse to reassign, transfer and convey the liquor license to 8948.”

Other claims listed in the 56-page lawsuit include breach of written lease, breach of written guaranty, and promissory fraud. 8948 is seeking “consequential damages in an amount to be proven at trial but no less than $750,000" for the promissory fraud. The plaintiffs are also seeking $50,000 for stolen fixtures.

Todd disputed the allegations in a statement to PEOPLE. “When we took over the place known as Pump 10 years ago, it was an empty car park. There were no trees. We installed beautiful olive trees, and they belong to us. We did not take the trees; they are still there,” he said.

“We did not rip the chandeliers out like the landlord is claiming. We lovingly took the antiques out, which are now in our possession as they are also ours. You don’t normally find antique chandeliers hanging in a car park,” Todd said in regard to the stolen fixtures mentioned in the lawsuit. “The liquor license we have traded under for the last 10 years also belongs to us. We are happy to sell it to them at the fair market value.”

“The landlord showed no forgiveness during the entire term of COVID, which is highly unusual," Todd continued. "As for the back rent of one-and-a-half months, the accountants on both sides agreed and signed off. The landlord needs to return our rent deposit, as the property is in much better shape now than when we found it. This aggressive behavior by the landlord will not be tolerated."

PEOPLE reached out to Stillman for comment but did not immediately hear back.

Last month, Pump’s WeHo location ended its decade-long run. "It's with heavy hearts that we announce that the lease at Pump Restaurant is expiring, and we will be closing its doors on July 5th, after 10 years of beautiful evenings under our olive trees,” the announcement read.

The restaurant cited the rising cost of rent as a factor in the eatery shutting down. However, the landlords previously denied those claims, adding that they worked with the business owners during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Getty Images Lisa Vanderpump and Ken Todd

"While we have loved our time operating Pump, to take on another 10-year lease with a huge increase in rent by the landlords, is not something we are ready to commit to. After successfully running 37+ establishments for many years, this type of rent is untenable,” Pump’s statement continued.

In March, Vanderpump told PEOPLE she plans to expand the Pump empire by opening two more restaurants at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

