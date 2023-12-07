Lisa Vanderpump's 2 Children: All About Pandora and Max

The 'Vanderpump Rules' star shares her daughter and son with husband Ken Todd

Pandora Vanderpump Instagram Left to right: Max Todd, Lisa Vanderpump, Ken Todd and Pandora Vanderpump Sabo

Lisa Vanderpump cherishes her relationship with her children, Pandora Vanderpump Sabo and Max Todd.

The entrepreneur rose to fame as one of the original members of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast. The show also introduced the business mogul’s family, including her husband Ken Todd, and their two kids.

Lisa's daughter and son have made appearances on both The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules, the long-running Bravo reality show that initially centered around Lisa and Ken’s restaurant SUR (Sexy Unique Restaurant).

Now, they own multiple restaurants and other businesses, including a bar, TomTom, which their kids have both worked for. Pandora and Max are also involved in other family businesses, like Vanderpump Wines and The Vanderpump Dog Foundation.

In a Mother’s Day post written for TIME, Lisa honored her children and their relationship. “You have enriched the fabric of my life, you have colored it, you have given me so many memories that I have harvested for a day when my life might not be so vibrant,” she wrote. “It is an honor to be your mother, a job I will always cherish."

The Vanderpump family expanded again when Pandora welcomed her son, Theodore with her husband, Jason Sabo — making Lisa and Ken grandparents for the first time.

Here’s everything to know about Lisa Vanderpump’s children: Pandora Vanderpump Sabo and Max Todd.

Pandora was born in England

Vivien Killilea/WireImage Pandora Todd and Lisa Vanderpump attend Kari Feinstein's Pre-Golden Globes Style Lounge at the Andaz West Hollywood in January 2015

Pandora was born on May 7, 1986, in the Westminster area of London, England, four years after her parents, Lisa and Ken, got married.

The couple met at a nightclub and had a whirlwind romance. Six weeks after they first crossed paths, Lisa and Ken got engaged before getting married three months later.

In 2020, Pandora shared a photo of herself in front of the London white stone row house she grew up in. “Took a little trip down memory lane today,” she wrote on her Instagram Story, per Bravo.

Max was adopted in 1992

Maxfield Todd Instagram Lisa Vanderpump with her children, Pandora and Max

Max's adoption was explored in a season 7 episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in 2010.

Lisa and Ken accompanied him to meet with their adoption attorney when he wanted to learn more about his roots. The mother of two opened up about not knowing anything about her son, including how he looked, but she wanted to raise more children alongside Pandora.

“I knew very well that I could have more children biologically, but the adoption was my choice,” Lisa explained on RHOBH. “We heard of Max who was in foster care, and I just wanted him. I just said I’d have him before I even got there.”

In honor of Mother's Day in 2016, the restaurateur opened up about her relationship with Pandora and Max in an open letter for TIME.

“The bond I have with you both, it is something totally different to any other relationship I have ever had. Max has shown us that biology has little to do with a mother’s bond,” she wrote.

Pandora is a mom

David Livingston/Getty Lisa Vanderpump, daughter Pandora Vanderpump Sabo and her son Theodore attend The Vanderpump Dog Foundation's 6th Annual World Dog Day event in May 2022 in West Hollywood, California

Pandora and her husband, Jason, welcomed their son, Theodore Wolf Sabo, on Nov. 8, 2021.

The philanthropist announced his birth on Instagram alongside a black-and-white photo of them holding his hand. "Your entrance into this world was the best day of our entire lives and your daddy and I are so thankful that you are here, healthy and happy. You are so loved little Teddy!" she wrote.

Lisa also celebrated his arrival with a heartfelt message. "Obsessively in love with baby Theodore. Thank you Pandy and Jason for making me a Nanny Pinky,” she captioned an Instagram picture of herself holding her grandson.

The reality TV star shared with PEOPLE how excited she was to become a grandmother. "It's a blessing. I love children, I love being a mother ... it's such welcome news for us,” she said.

Max is a proud uncle to Theodore, often sharing photos with his nephew on Instagram. “Just a couple goons,” he captioned a snap of them.

Max trains as a boxer

Lisa Vanderpump Instagram Lisa Vanderpump with her husband, Kent Todd, and son Max Todd

Max took up boxing in 2021, and he’s said it’s improved his health and overall well-being.

“My life has changed significantly in the last year. Boxing has become a love and lifestyle. With it comes not only physical strength, but mental,” he wrote alongside an Instagram video of him with his trainer.

Max keeps a highlight on his Instagram of his boxing workouts at the Humble Warrior Gym in Los Angeles where he goes.

Pandora is involved in the family's wine business

Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Lisa Vanderpump and Pandora Vanderpump Sabo during the bottle signing of Vanderpump Rose in April 2018 in Ardmore, Pennsylvania

Pandora is involved in multiple family businesses, including wines and spirits.

According to the Los Angeles Business Journal, the venture started when Lisa shared her sangria recipe with Pandora, and she spent more than a year refining it for the public. The mother-daughter duo launched LVP Sangria in 2013.

"It took quite a while to get it exactly how we wanted it,” she said. “We wanted something that tasted and looked like a very authentic Spanish sangria, but then again, we’re bottling it so we wanted it to be shelf stable.”

This release was followed up by the creation of Vanderpump Wines, which debuted with rosé and has since added cabernet sauvignon and chardonnay to the lineup. The wines are served at the Vanderpump Cocktail Garden in Las Vegas, as well as other restaurants, bars and retailers across the U.S.

“Our family has been drinking dry rosé well before it was ‘trendy’ in America. Living in the South of France 15 years ago, beautiful Provence-style rosé had been free-flowing and featured in every meal,” Lisa told Wine Enthusiast.

Pandora launched Very Vanderpump with Lisa

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Lisa Vanderpump and Pandora Vanderpump Sabo attend an event in January 2015 in Hollywood, California

In 2012, Lisa and Pandora introduced their lifestyle blog, Very Vanderpump. The duo share recipes, travel tips, exclusive looks into their family events like Pandora’s baby shower, and personal blogs.

Lisa's daughter penned a post about what it was like “growing up Vanderpump,” reflecting on her childhood with her parents and brother alongside family photos.

“When I think of my mother, I think of her in distressed denim overalls and Wellingtons," she wrote. "Perhaps a chic white tee shirt and a dangling gold cross, but still with my little brother sitting on her hip and mud on her boots."

Pandora continued, "Looking back on my childhood, I think the single thing I am most grateful for is my parents’ relationship. The way my father loved my mother and the way he showed it and acted on it unashamedly is still astounding to me."

Pandora and Max are dog lovers like Lisa

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Ken Todd, Lisa Vanderpump, Max Todd, Pandora Vanderpump Sabo and Jason Sabo attend the World Dog Day Celebration in May 2016 in West Hollywood, California

Lisa is an outspoken advocate for dog rescue and adoption, and in 2016, she founded The Vanderpump Dog Foundation, a 501c3 dog rescue organization, to "help create a better world for dogs" nationally and internationally.

In a 2023 interview with Forbes magazine, Lisa shared that The Vanderpump Dog Foundation “has saved approximately 3,000 dogs domestically from kill shelters to date.” Pandora works on the board, and Max volunteers at The Vanderpump Dog Center in L.A.

They have also adopted their own dogs: Max often posts photos and videos of his dog, Ranger, on Instagram. “This guy is #1,” he wrote alongside a gallery of pictures and clips of him on Instagram.

Pandora is also a dog mom to a rescue dog named Darling. As a member of the Vanderpump-Sabo family, she makes it into photos on holidays and even has her own Instagram.

Pandora and Max show appreciation for their parents

Lisa Vanderpump Instagram Lisa Vanderpump with her kids, Pandora and Max

Lisa’s children aren’t shy about showing their parents love, whether for a holiday, anniversary or any other special occasion.

“To the best mum in the world,” Max captioned a smiling photo with his mom in January 2022.

Pandora expressed appreciation for her dad in an Instagram post for Father’s Day in 2023, calling him “the best father in the world,” adding that he’s “someone who always puts family first, who would do anything to keep us safe and happy, and who has been such a role model and friend my whole life.”

Five years prior, she posted a throwback photo from her parents' wedding to wish them a happy anniversary. “Thank you for teaching us what true love looks like 💕,” she wrote.



