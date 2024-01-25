Lisa Vanderpump Is 'Sad' at Former BFF Kyle Richards' Separation and Recently 'Kicked' Mauricio 'in the Ass'

Though Lisa Vanderpump and Kyle Richards haven't spoken since their "puppygate" fallout in 2019, the 'Vandepump Rules' star hopes for a reunion in her former friend's estranged marraige

Tibrina Hobson/WireImage; Astrid Stawiarz/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Kylie Richards and Lisa Vanderpump

Lisa Vanderpump is team Kyle Richards.

The Vanderpump Rules namesake has run into former BFF Richards’ estranged husband, Mauricio Umansky, since the pair split. And despite their broken friendship, it seems Vanderpump has Richard’s best interest at heart.

“I have seen Mauricio. I saw him at Dancing With the Stars, so yeah,” she said while appearing on Today with Hoda and Jenna. “I kicked him in the ass.”

Vanderpump, 63, and Richards, 55, may not be on speaking terms, but that doesn’t mean the SUR owner doesn’t have thoughts about the Halloween actress' marital estrangement.

Jesse Grant/Getty Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky in April 2023.

“I knew there were many rumors, but I’m kind of the biggest advocate for not listening to rumors, especially in the restaurant business and stuff,” Vanderpump said of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills couple's split. “But I feel very sad for her, because I know Kyle really held her marriage very close and near. It was very important to her. And she always gave the impression of everything being perfect, whether it was or it wasn’t.”

She continued, “I think it’s a shame, I really do. I hope they find their way back to each other.”

Vanderpump isn’t planning on reaching out to Richards directly with words of support but assumes the fellow Bravo vet knows where she stands. “I think that ship has sailed. When I run into her, it hasn’t been exactly [great] — but I think she knows how I feel. I’ve been very honest about that,” Vanderpump added.

In July 2023, PEOPLE broke the news that Richards and Umansky had separated. While appearing at BravoCon 2023 months later, Richards broke down about the state of the marriage.

“I just want to say, a lot of people think, ‘Pull it together. Fix it.’ Obviously, that’s what I would want,” she said at the time. “This is not my idea of my fairy tale, clearly …. Anyway, I do appreciate all your support.”

Richards' friendship with Vanderpump, however, ended sometime in 2019 after the “Puppygate” debacle aired on season 9 of RHOBH. “For me to put my hand to God and swear on my children’s life and still have my friend disbelieve me is unacceptable,” Vanderpump wrote in a blog post at the time. “I assure you, if any of my friends were as vociferous in their statement of innocence, holding up their children’s life … guess what? I would believe them.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.



