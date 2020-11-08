Lisa Simpson might be queer, but it's complicated

From Digital Spy

The Simpsons spoilers follow, but they're extremely minor.

Most people say their favourite member of The Simpsons is Bart or Homer, but they're lying. Lisa is clearly the best, and not just because she's the Lizard Queen. Sure, she can come across a bit arrogant at times, but little Lisa Lionheart grounds The Simpsons with her outspoken views and unwavering sense of decency.

At just eight years old, cartoon Lisa speaks more sense than most adults do in real life, making lil' Lisa a wonderful role model for everyone who's tuned in since The Simpsons first started in 1989. Climate change, animal rights and gender equality are just some of the causes that Lisa has championed over the past three decades, and it looks like LGBTQ+ rights could be in her sights soon too.

For years, fans have speculated that Lisa might be queer (thanks in large part to her non-conformist views). While it's true that Lisa is generally more interested in the opposite sex, crushing on Nelson Muntz or developing an addiction to Corey's teen hotline, occasional scenes have suggested that boys might not be the only objects of her desire.

For example, the season 23 episode 'Holidays of Future Passed' opens with a montage of photos which looks ahead to the family's future. In one of the pictures, Lisa can be seen holding hands with two women on the sofa, hinting at a queer, polyamorous future for our favourite Simpson.

In season 29, 'Mr Lisa's Opus' flashes forward to an 18-year-old version of Lisa who's about to attend Harvard University. By the end of the episode, Lisa holds hands with a girl who she hints may be "more than a friend". Executive producer Al Jean seemed to confirm this before the episode aired when he suggested to The Hollywood Reporter that Lisa "might end up with a woman" at some point that season.

However, it's worth bearing in mind that most of these hints at Lisa's queerness are just that, hints. And even the most concrete examples tend to just appear in couch gags or future-set episodes considered to be non-canon. Within the show's actual canon, Lisa is pretty much interested in just boys.

Still, that didn't stop Al Jean from doubling down on his previous comments just recently. During a conversation with Metro last year, The Simpsons producer said, "I see Lisa as President and possibly polyamorous."

