Lisa Rinna Shares Cute Throwback with Harry Hamlin — Wearing a Versace Dress He Gave Her in the '90s!

Actor Harry Hamilin (L) and actress Lisa Rinna attend HBO's Official Golden Globe Awards After Party at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 12, 2014 in Beverly Hills, California.

FilmMagic

Lisa Rinna is throwing it way back.

The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star took to Instagram on Thursday to give her 3.5 million followers a glimpse at a gift she received from her husband, Harry Hamlin, in 1993.

In an Instagram Story with a photo from the Golden Globes afterparty in 2014, Rinna wrote, "#tbt In @versace I believe it was 1993 that Harry bought it for me [red heart emoji]." The caption accompanies a photo of Rinna and Hamlin dressed to the nines for the star-studded affair.

The Versace dress in question is a black floor-length, tight-fitting dress with small cutouts down the sides. In the throwback picture, which shows the couple at an HBO event, Rinna paired the chic garment with strappy black heels, simple silver earrings and her long-time signature haircut. Hamlin matched his date to the event with a black suit, black bowtie, white button-up and thick-framed black glasses.

RELATED: Harry Hamlin Shares What He's Learned About Marriage After 25 Years with Lisa Rinna: 'We're Not Clingy'

Actor Harry Hamilin (L) and actress Lisa Rinna attend HBO's Official Golden Globe Awards After Party at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 12, 2014 in Beverly Hills, California

FilmMagic

In the sweet picture Rinna shared, she stands in front of Hamlin with her hands reaching back for his as they smile for the camera. The two also posed for other pictures on the animal-print carpet at the event, allowing the RHOBH alum to show off her decade-old gown.

This throwback comes right after the reality TV star made a Fashion Week appearance at the Michael Kors show in New York City on Wednesday.

To the show, the star wore a full Michael Kors moment consisting of an oversized red blazer layered over a semi-buttoned black shirt, black pencil skirt and large gold detailed belt. She paired the look with strappy black heels that traveled up mid-shin, golden aviator glasses and that same signature hair.

RELATED: Lisa Rinna Embodies Her Iconic 'Own It' Line in Sheer Mugler Dress at Paris Fashion Week

RELATED: Lisa Rinna Owns the Runway in Spaghetti Strap Swimsuit and Leopard Print Coat

She showed off the outfit on her Instagram before heading off the show, posing in her hotel bathroom in front of the shower, with her legs perched on the counter and with her skincare products fully visible.

Rinna has had a busy few weeks of fashion, to say the least. She sat front row at numerous fashion shows in Paris and New York, including Mugler and Viktor and Rolf. She even walked the runway for ROTATE at Copenhagen Fashion Week.