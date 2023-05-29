Lisa Rinna says late mother advised her to leave 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' in a dream

The departure of Lisa Rinna from "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" may have been an act of divine intervention.

The actress and former reality television star opened up about her decision to leave the Bravo series after eight seasons in an interview with ES Magazine published Thursday.

"Who wants to leave a job?" Rinna told the British outlet. "But I think we all knew it was time. Eight years of that kind of show … What more could I have done, besides generate more memes?"

But in all seriousness, Rinna said her "RHOBH" exit was inspired, in part, by some unexpected motherly advice after she had a dream about her late mother Lois Rinna, who died in November 2021.

“She came to me,” Rinna said. "It’s so wild because half the world will believe this, half the world will say, 'That’s so weird.' I was sleeping, and I heard her say to me, 'It’s time for you to go.'"

"I told a psychic, and she said, 'Oh yeah, she’s come to me and told me that. She wants you to be happy and follow your dream, but she says it’s time for you to go,'" Rinna continued. "I’m guided by my mom, for sure."

Rinna first appeared on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" on Season 4 in 2014 and returned as a full-time cast member for Seasons 5-12, starring alongside Kyle Richards, Lisa Vanderpump, Erika Jayne, and Dorit Kemsley. She revealed that she was leaving the series after a nearly decade-long stint in January.

"This is the longest job I have held in my 35-year career, and I am grateful to everyone at Bravo and all those involved in the series," Rinna told People magazine in a statement at the time. "It has been a fun eight-year run, and I am excited for what is to come."

Rinna also said her decision to leave was informed by the show’s increasingly hostile reception by fans. "I think the world itself has gotten so volatile that the response doesn’t match what we’re doing," she said. "I didn’t want to live like that. I don’t think that’s healthy."

"The way the fan base reacts to the show now is not how it was when I first started," Rinna told ES Magazine. "I mean, we were getting death threats. Some of the most horrible things I’ve ever seen in print in my life, and it’s a reality show. It’s a stupid show. I thought, 'It’s time to go.' I’m not sure how much longer that can exist in the zeitgeist, to be honest with you."

