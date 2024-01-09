Lisa Rinna Says Being Able to 'Live in Moderation' Has Kept Her 'Healthy' at 60: 'I Still Look Good'

“I’ve been very lucky with my health. My body maintains itself pretty well at this age,” the 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star said

Brendan Wixted for Cosmopolitan Lisa Rinna

Lisa Rinna is a master of moderation when it comes to living a healthy lifestyle.

The actress and former reality star, 60, appears in Cosmopolitan’s "Sex After 60" digital issue and opened up about staying in shape and how she’s feeling better than ever.

“I’ve been really fortunate to get to 60 and be healthy, knock on wood,” she told the outlet. “I keep a very moderate lifestyle. I’ve worked out since I was 16 years old. I live in moderation, even though it seems like I live very loudly and largely. I get my rest. I eat mostly healthy. I’m moderate. I don’t go crazy with anything. So there’s no silver bullet. There’s nothing that I’m super challenged with.”

“I’ve been very lucky with my health. My body maintains itself pretty well at this age,” she continued. “People are like, ‘How the heck do you do that?’ Genetics. I have a good base of genetics and I got lucky with that. So it’s not that hard for me. And I still look good, so that’s fun, easy, nice. I enjoy it. I present it the way I want to. And when I can’t do that anymore, I won’t.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Brendan Wixted for Cosmopolitan Lisa Rinna

Related: Lisa Rinna Is 'So Much More Confident' and 'Freer' at 60 as She Bares Her Nipples on Cosmo Cover

Rinna — who rocked nothing but a sheer, bedazzled catsuit for the magazine’s cover — said she’s “more confident” at her age and the key to that has been “living in the moment.”

“I’ve gotten to that place where at 60, I am so much more confident than I was at 30,” she said. “I love this age because I’m freer and more confident and more passionate than I’ve ever been.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star revealed that when it comes to philosophies about aging, her beliefs tend to go against the grain.

Story continues

“I don’t feel like I’m 60” she told the magazine, adding that her husband, Harry Hamlin, 72, also “doesn’t feel” like his age.

“So it’s just the number comes up, and you’re like, ‘Oh, f---.’ And that’s what I’m always going to fight against,” Rinna told the outlet. “I’ve thought a lot about it, because I just turned 60 in July, and there’s this whole thing about aging gracefully.

"And I’m like, ‘F--- it. I’m going to age disgracefully.'"



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.