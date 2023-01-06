Lisa Rinna will no longer 'own it' on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Maureen Lee Lenker
2 min read

Lisa Rinna is done with keeping it real. At least on television.

EW has learned that Rinna is exiting The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after eight seasons on the Bravo reality show.

Bravo confirmed the news via their Instagram page, sharing a photo of Rinna and a caption that reads, "After eight seasons of owning it, Lisa Rinna is departing #RHOBH."

The post also includes a statement from Rinna. "I am grateful to everyone at Bravo and all those involved in the series," she said. "It has been a fun eight-year run and I am excited for what is to come!"

Rinna first joined the series in 2014 during its fifth season. Her debut season featured one of the show's most memorable moments, a fight with fellow housewife and then-costar Kim Richards, at whom she hurled a wine glass. Over the course of her eight seasons, she became known for the catchphrase "Own it, baby," which she also championed as her own personal mentality.

Former costar Lisa Vanderpump appeared to comment on Rinna's exit (and her general unpopularity) on Twitter with a post that read simply "Ding dong," as in The Wizard of Oz's song "Ding dong the witch is dead."

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 02: Lisa Rinna attends the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED at Barker Hangar on June 02, 2022 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The actress has never had a shortage of projects. Most recently, she appeared in a Days of Our Lives spin-off miniseries Beyond Salem. She's launching her wine label Rinna Wines nationally early this year. Also, she's been promoting her husband, Harry Hamlin, and his new series Mayfair Witches on her social media pages.

Rinna left a mark on the long-running reality series, often at the heart of messy drama. Following the death of her mother, Lois, in Nov. 2021, Rinna posted a series of online rants, which she later deleted and apologized for, including one chastising the show for not properly memorializing her mother. "I got one episode of grace. That's it," Rinna wrote in an Instagram story. "Lois deserved and deserves much more. Shame on everyone."

Her antics sparked a backlash from fans, even getting loudly booed at 2022's BravoCon, a fact in which she delighted. "I got booed! It was fabulous," Rinna told PEOPLE exclusively. "I'm like a wrestler. The wrestlers get booed. The most famous wrestlers in the world get booed. The Rock [Dwayne Johnson] got booed for God's sake. I loved it. I've been in this business for 32 years."

