Lisa Rinna Is 'So Much More Confident' and 'Freer' at 60 as She Bares Her Nipples on “Cosmo ”Cover

The 'RHOBH' star rocked a series of revealing — and radiant — looks for the magazine's “Sex After 60” issue

Brendan Wixted for Cosmopolitan Lisa Rinna appears on the cover of Cosmopolitan's "Sex After 60" issue.

Lisa Rinna bared all for Cosmopolitan’s latest cover, both literally and figuratively.

The 60-year-old Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star donned nothing but a sheer, bedazzled catsuit to appear on the cover of the magazine’s “Sex After 60” digital issue.

Elsewhere in the sexy cover shoot, Rinna donned a nude bustier, wore several ties draped around her neck as a top — and went altogether topless.

Brendan Wixted for Cosmopolitan Lisa Rinna for 'Cosmopolitan.'

And, based on her candid chat with the magazine, she feels more emboldened to rock the revealing ‘fits now than she would’ve three decades ago.

“I’ve gotten to that place where at 60, I am so much more confident than I was at 30,” she told Cosmopolitan. “I love this age because I’m freer and more confident and more passionate than I’ve ever been.”

According to Rinna, another “tremendous gift” that has come with age is not seeking the approval of others. Or, in her own words, not giving "a s--- about what people think about me.”

“Everything that I’ve gone through has brought me to this point where I do not f---ing care what anybody thinks about me,” she told the magazine. “I don’t need your approval. I don’t need you to tell me whether I’m good, bad, ugly, cute, whatever. I’m going to do whatever I feel to make me happy.”

Brendan Wixted for Cosmopolitan Lisa Rinna for 'Cosmopolitan.'

Added Rinna: “I’m going to do something because I want to do it, and I don’t give a s--- what anyone thinks about it.”

In the candid cover story, Rinna also revealed that when it comes to philosophies about aging, her beliefs tend to go against the grain.

“I don’t feel like I’m 60” she told the magazine, adding that her husband, Harry Hamlin, 72, also “doesn’t feel” like his age.

“So it’s just the number comes up, and you’re like, ‘Oh, f---.’ And that’s what I’m always going to fight against,” she continued. “I’ve thought a lot about it, because I just turned 60 in July, and there’s this whole thing about aging gracefully.

"And I’m like, ‘F--- it. I’m going to age disgracefully.'"



