Lisa Rinna and Daughter Delilah Hamlin Share the Screen in “Mommy Meanest” - See the First Look! (Exclusive)

The former 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star executive produces and stars in the upcoming Lifetime movie

Jen Osborne and Allister Foster/A&E Delilah Hamlin and Lisa Rinna in the Lifetime original movie "Mommy Meanest."

Lisa Rinna and her daughter Delilah Hamlin are returning to the small screen - this time in scripted roles - and PEOPLE has an exclusive first look.

The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 60 and her daughter, 25, will star in the upcoming Lifetime original movie Mommy Meanest. But in a twist, they won't be playing mother and daughter.

An official description for the upcoming film reads:



"Inspired by actual events, the movie tells the shocking story of a teenage girl with a history of emotional trauma who is relentlessly cyberbullied, only to discover the culprit behind the horrific texts is her very own mother.

Divorced mother Madelyn (Rinna) and her daughter Mia (Briana Skye) have always had a tight bond. But when Mia starts spending more time with her new boyfriend and is on the verge of leaving for college, Madelyn is panicked by her emerging independence. When Mia starts to receive a barrage of degrading texts, as a protective mother,

Madelyn is determined to find out who is harassing her daughter and will do anything to help her, bringing them closer together again. As the hundreds of texts become more threatening, Mia begins to wonder if her tormentor is someone closer than she could have ever imagined."

Hamlin appears in the movie as Mia’s friend Summer.



Jen Osborne and Allister Foster/A&E Briana Skye and Lisa Rinna in the Lifetime original movie "Mommy Meanest."

In the image from the set, Rinna trades in her signature short hair for a long copper wig with bangs. Meanwhile, Hamlin sports frosty blonde locks (which she recently trimmed into a dramatic pixie cut).

Delilah is the Rinna's eldest daughter with actor Harry Hamlin, whom she married in 1997. They also share daughter Amelia Gray, 22.

The Hamlins were regularly featured on Rinna's eight-season stint on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, with Rinna often advising her daughters as they broke into the world of modeling and acting.



Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic Amelia Gray Hamlin, Harry Hamlin, Lisa Rinna, and Delilah Belle Hamlin attend the Los Angeles Premiere Of AMC Networks "Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches" in 2022

Since exiting the Bravo reality show in January 2023, Rinna has returned to acting, appearing in the anthology series American Horror Stories. She executive produced Mommy Meanest in addition to starring in the TV movie.

Back in February, Rinna was thrilled to announce she was sharing the screen with her daughter. "I’m so excited to share this! 😍 🎭🎬" Rinna wrote beside a celebratory post. "Let's goooooo."

Lifetime has not yet announced a release date for Mommy Meanest.

