Lisa Rinna Celebrates Birthday with Swimsuit Selfie: 'This Is 58'

Lisa Rinna is celebrating her birthday in style!

On Monday, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star commemorated her 58th trip around the sun with a sexy Instagram selfie. The snap features Rinna rocking a plunging white one-piece swimsuit and Tom Ford aviator sunglasses.

"This is 58 🤍😘💃🏻🥂" she captioned the post.

Many of Rinna's famous friends wished her a happy birthday and hyped her up in the comments, including Tracy Anderson, who wrote: "Oh my goodness @lisarinna you are the INSPO on all the levels!!!!!"

"I don't know what to write because your so damn hot," wrote Real Housewives of New Jersey star Margaret Josephs. "Happy Birthday I'm jealous"

With more than three decades in the spotlight, Rinna has been the subject of her fair share of headlines over the years. Her daughters, Amelia Gray and Delilah Belle Hamlin, recently shared some of their mom's best advice with Entertainment Tonight.

"She'll be like, 'Just F the haters,'" the sisters said.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"It's kinda just part of it," said Amelia, 20, whose romance with Scott Disick, 38, has seen her receive a lot of attention. "You can't even really say anything about it."

Amelia, Delilah and Lisa Rinna

Dia Dipasupil/Getty

"She just has always been like, 'Oh, just ignore it!'" added Delilah, 23, who's in a public relationship of her own with Love Island star Eyal Booker, 25.

Rinna is also currently helping Amelia navigate her relationship with older beau Scott Disick. The mom of two has been vocal about how the relationship makes her "nervous."

On a recent episode of RHOBH, the Rinna Beauty creator called the pair's relationship a "what the f--- moment" and added: "She's 19, he's 37 with three kids. Hello!"

Story continues

RELATED VIDEO: Amelia Gray Hamlin Channels Lookalike Mom Lisa Rinna in New Shoot — and Rewears Her Wedding Gown

RELATED: Lisa Rinna Says Daughter Amelia Hamlin's Relationship with Scott Disick 'Is What It Is'

"I only know Scott Disick from the Kardashians and Scott was with Kourtney [Kardashian], not married. They have three children, [Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6]," she said. "Oh, God."

In confessional, Rinna admitted that her husband Harry Hamlin, 69, was "more calm" about it while she was a bit more apprehensive. "Amelia has had her struggles in the press, but it's now a new headline. No one's talking about the eating disorder anymore and you know what, thank God. As a mother, I'm like, 'Good.' This gives her another label to deal with."