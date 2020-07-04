Lisa Rinna celebrates 4th of July in tiny patriotic bikini ahead of 57th birthday

Lisa Rinna celebrated the Fourth of July in a bikini. (Photo: Arturo Holmes/WireImage)

Real Housewife of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna, who turns 57 later this month, celebrated the Fourth of July wearing the tiniest red-white-and-blue bikini.

On Saturday, the reality star posted an Instagram shot of herself splashing through the shoreline on an unknown beach in the smallest of swimsuits. “If anything...I’m consistent,” wrote Rinna, who is married to actor Harry Hamlin with whom she shares two daughters. In 2018, the star told People that she is “real consistent” with exercise, particularly spinning, yoga and hiking.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Comparing her many throwback photos, it’s obvious that the fit actress doesn’t age by one day. In June, she shared black-and-white images of herself nude wearing only a pair of shades, from a Christian Cowan X Le Specs sunglasses ad. And she posed for a May photo wearing a skimpy black bikini.

In late June, Rinna, who sells her clothing line on the shopping channel QVC, veered away from lighthearted posts to share that “Karens” (a name for emotional white women who complain, often to the police) had called QVC objecting to her social media presence. Rinna has posted support for women’s rights and the Black Lives Matter and LGBT movements, although she didn’t explain why viewers were offended.

“I am sad to report it would now seem I can’t use my platform to inform or question or say how I feel politically because the Karens have bombarded QVC begging them to fire me and saying they will no longer buy my clothes,” wrote Rinna. “It’s a shame I must be muzzled in order to support my family but that is just what it is. Remember you know how I feel. Use your voice and vote.”

Rina has also called out critics who aren’t pleased about her lifestyle. In 2019, after Rinna and her Housewife co-stars attended the Coachella music festival, she told Watch What Happens Live’s Andy Cohen, “You know what? Listen, here’s the thing: if I breathe, I get judged at this point” adding that she made “serious bank” for her appearance, according to People.

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment: