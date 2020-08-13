Lisa Rinna Admits She Should Have 'Warned' Denise Richards About the Brandi Glanville Affair Claim

Stefanie Keenan/WireImage

Longtime friends Lisa Rinna and Denise Richards are agreeing to be kinder to one another following a heart-to-heart that left both stars in tears.

On Wednesday's Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, the cameras returned to Rome, Italy, where the diamond-holding ladies — Lisa, Denise, Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley, Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, Garcelle Beauvais, Erika Girardi and Sutton Stracke — were vacationing on a cast trip.

The episode picked up while the women were out at dinner, where Denise claimed that Brandi Glanville had "said that she has had sex with people from this group" as Kyle and Dorit looked down the table at Lisa. (Denise's claim came after the ladies revealed earlier on the trip that Brandi had alleged to have slept with Denise, which Denise has denied.)

But both Kyle, 51, and Lisa, 57, didn't believe Denise's most recent claim about Brandi. "I don't think she's ever said that, so don't say that! Don't even put that out there," Lisa told Denise with the point of a finger.

In a confessional, Denise, 49, claimed that "Brandi told me this the very first time I met her. I would never lie about that. But I'm not going to name names because I don't know if it's true or not and I don't care."

From Denise's perspective, "all I'm doing is being honest," she told the table.

She then went on to attempt to clarify what was and was not said to Brandi. "Let me tell you this," she told Teddi. "Did I say anything about you guys? No I did not. She's the one that actually said that about you."

But to Lisa, "it feels dirty," she told Denise. "It's not clean. Someone's not being honest," Lisa continued.

"It's so frustrating for me to watch Denise Richards like dance around and deny and blame," Lisa told cameras.

"Denise, you have chosen to sit here, then you need to f---ing own it," Lisa told Denise at the table.

Defending herself, Denise said, "I have owned it and it's not good enough."

"Denise, if you want to be here, you're here. If you don't want to be here, then go!" Lisa yelled from across the table. "You don't want to be here."

"Lisa, you're being very rude right now," Denise calmly told her friend.

Continuing the conversation over a round of drinks, Denise further denied that she made negative comments about Erika to Brandi. "I never said that about you," Denise said about Brandi's claim that the Wild Things actress called Erika a "cold-hearted bitch."

"I swear on my mother's grave," said Denise, who claimed that Brandi "is lying about that. She's f---ing lying. Actually she's the one that said that. I would never say that."

"Lisa, that's the truth!" Denise told Lisa.

"Brandi said to me, 'I heard Erika was really cold towards you.' I agreed with it. I said, 'She was cold towards me,' " Denise told cameras. "I didn't lie. I did agree with the things she brought up."

RHOBH

She further clarified that Brandi said about Teddi: "She didn't say 'desperate' to be in the group. She did say the ride on the coattails," said Denise. "I actually said worse s--- about Teddi than Brandi said I said, so that's what I'm confused about," Denise said in a confessional.

Though Denise was attempting to explain her side of the story, Lisa said, "I don't know what I believe."

Getting emotional, Denise began to cry. "I have been so f---ing honest and then some," she said as she wiped away tears.

The next day, the tears continued, but they were coupled with an apology and forgiveness between Denise and Lisa.

"I texted Denise last night checking on her and I didn't hear back," Lisa told cameras, "so I think she's mad at me and it's a friendship worth fighting for because I really like Denise."

