Lisa Rinna, 60, Rings in the New Year with Throwback Nude Selfie Featuring Nipple Sparklers

The Bravo star says she's starting 2024 off fresh

Lisa Rinna/ Instagram Lisa Rinna

Lisa Rinna is baring it all!

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, 60, left her baggage (and clothes) in 2023! “HAPPY NEW YEAR! 2024,” she captioned a super cheeky Instagram photo. “STARTING IT OFF FRESH 🌼🎉🥳🎊🥂☺️.”

On Tuesday, Rinna shared a nude photo of herself standing in a mirror for a full-frontal selfie.

Without rings, jewelry, or any other accessories, the Days of Our Lives alum used sparkly GIFs to cover her nipples and an animated dancing cat character with a tiny pink heart above its head to cover what was exposed from the waist down.

Elsewhere on the photo were other animations such as a golden “2024,” “FRESH START,” and “100% FUN.”

“Something I never knew I needed to see,” Shahs of Sunset’s Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi commented on her fellow Bravo star’s throwback post.

Related: Lisa Rinna Says She Loves That Her Unique Style Makes People 'Feel Uncomfortable' (Exclusive)

Rinna shared the same photo in a July Instagram Story upload explaining she drew inspiration from Schitt's Creek character Moira Rose.

“Moira Rose says you should take as many naked pics of yourself while you still can and celebrate it,” she said at the time, referencing the character played by Catherine O’Hara. “OK Moira.”

The episode, titled “Moira’s Nudes,” aired during the second season of the sitcom when Moira told Stevie Budd (Emily Hampshire) that she should “take a thousand naked pictures of yourself now.”

Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images Lisa Rinna

As the scene continues, Moira says, “You may currently think, ‘Oh, I'm too spooky.’ Or, ‘Nobody wants to see these tiny boobies.’ But, believe me, one day you will look at those photos with much kinder eyes and say, ‘Dear God, I was a beautiful thing!’"

“Oh, and make sure you submit those photos to the Internet," Moira continues. "Otherwise, your own children will go looking for them one day and, tragically, they won't be there.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In November, Rinna spoke exclusively to PEOPLE about how age should not always be a factor when it comes to how a woman chooses to dress.

Story continues

“You don't have to go away and be put out to pasture, as I say,” the Rinna Beauty founder said. “You can still wear makeup and look beautiful. You can still try different looks with fashion and be cool. I think that's what makes me feel the most confident.”

She also discussed how a daring look she tried in Paris was simply her making the best of a tricky situation.

A yellow suit jacket she wore and posed in on Instagram was originally part of a set that came with matching silk pants. Unfortunately, she was unable to get the bottoms properly altered.

“I'm thinking, ‘Oh my God. I've got to go to the show. They're expecting me. Harris Reed, it's his design. But what do I do?’” she said. “It's the middle of the night in L.A. [My stylist] Danyul [Brown] is awake a lot of the time, but this time I know he's sleeping.”

Ultimately, Rinna ditched the pants and wore fishnets instead.

“It was one of those moments where the mishap worked out in the end,” she added. “And it made the whole look, I think.”



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.