'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star Lisa Rinna, 56, shares 'thirsty' bikini photo: 'Smoke show!'

"Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Lisa Rinna is sharing sexy bikini photos. (Photo: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

Lisa Rinna, 56, shared a “thirsty” bikini photo on Instagram to the praise of “You still got it” and “Smoke show!”

“Thirsty,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and wife of actor Harry Hamlin captioned a Friday Instagram photo, which showed off her curves in a two-piece swimsuit. The couple’s 21-year-old daughter Delilah Belle Hamlin playfully commented, “Sometimes I wonder what having a normal mom is like.”

Earlier this week, Rinna posted two photos of her classic Playboy covers, writing on Instagram, “Well sh**.... I only got me two of the covers that we’d all want to be on. DANG. And I’m selling sex. Dang again....”

Rinna posed for one of the covers while six months pregnant with Delilah in September 1998. “Why did I do it? Because I thought pregnancy was the most beautiful thing ever, and I wanted to express that in a way it's never been expressed before,” the reality star told CBS This Morning. The other cover was shot in 2009.

The Playboy shots pleased The View co-host Meghan McCain who wrote, “Pregnant playboy is absolutely iconic!” and Jenna Jameson who commented, “Legend.”

Rinna, who once described her diet to People as “dirty vegan” as she occasionally eats meat, has been spending the quarantine with Hamlin, dancing up a storm in a recent Instagram video and reportedly allowing her husband of 23 years to help dye her roots.

In March, the reality star celebrated her and Hamlin’s wedding anniversary by posting a throwback photo of herself wearing a bikini in an undisclosed tropical location. “This is where we were suppose to be today for our Anniversary,” she wrote on Instagram. “So I’m there in my head instead. #stayhome #staysafe.”

