Lisa Pour: Police launch murder investigation into London mother who has been missing for 10 years

A murder investigation has been launched a decade after a London mother disappeared, leaving her three children and parents in agony wondering what happened to her.

Lisa Pour, who would be 51 this month, was reported missing on January 16, 2013 after seeing a probation officer in Willesden Green.

Despite extensive police enquiries, no firm evidence has been found to determine what happened to her.

On Friday, the Metropolitan Police announced her case has been referred to homicide detectives.

The Met said: “The absence of any contact from Lisa, who was devoted to her family, has led detectives to conclude that she has come to harm and the investigation has been passed to homicide detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command.”

Detective Chief Inspector Neil Rawlinson said Ms Pour “adored” her children and was close to her parents, and while her lifestyle could be “somewhat chaotic”, she “would not have broken contacts with her loved ones”.

Lisa’s father Reza Pour said: “Lisa’s absence in our lives has been a daily struggle, but we always held onto the hope that she might still come back to us.

“To think that her last moments may have been filled with fear and pain is something that we cannot get over. Someone out there knows what happened to our beloved Lisa.

“Please come forward and help us find justice for her and find her body so she can properly be laid to rest.”

The retired property manager previously told the Standard that the family are living an “endless nightmare” and they hoped to give Ms Pour “a proper burial”.

“At least then it would be an end and we could grieve,” he added.

Lisa Pour (via Metropolitan Police)

“Because of my age, things are going downhill and I need a conclusion before something happens to me,” he said,

Ms Pour’s parents, Reza and Linda Pour, have put up a £10,000 reward for anyone who comes forward with significant information, independent of the Met.

Her daughter, Lauren-Holly, previously told the Standard: “We just want to know, whatever the outcome, whatever the situation is...we just need that peace of mind because my grandparents are getting to an age now, where they need that [closure] for themselves.”

The Met said it was established that she had been staying at a flat in Kilburn High Road that was known to be popular with drug users. Police have spoken to people with connections to the flat over the years who knew of rumours, but no concrete evidence has been found.

At the time of her disappearance, Lisa was around 5ft 2ins tall and of slim build, with dark hair. She was known to frequent Camden and Brent.

DCI Rawlinson added: “Every day that has gone by Lisa’s family has hoped that she would walk through the door and put an end to the agony of not knowing what happened to her.

“I am hoping that now, with the passing of time, someone who knows what happened to Lisa may feel that they can come forward and share what they know. If you can help us please don’t hesitate to get in touch, either directly or anonymously through Crimestoppers, but please do make the call.”

Anyone with information can call the incident room on 020 8358 0200, or call 101 or Tweet @MetCC. To remain 100% anonymous call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org.