Lisa Montgomery: US executes first woman in nearly 70 years

(Associated Press)

The US has executed a female inmate for the first time in nearly 70 years.

Kansas woman Lisa Montgomery, 52, was pronounced dead at around 1.31 am on Wednesday after receiving a lethal injection at a federal prison in Terre Haute, Indiana.

She was executed for killing and cutting the baby from the womb of a pregnant woman in Missouri in 2004.

Montgomery is among 11 death row inmates to be executed since July when the Trump administration resumed capital punishment following an almost two-decades-long hiatus.

She was transferred to the all-male Terre Haute prison from an all-female jail in Forth Worth, Texas following a failed bid by her lawyers to block the move.

Attorneys for Montgomery, who suffered repeated and sexual abuse since childhood, requested that she was not moved to a men's prison for her execution.

"The craven bloodlust of a failed administration was on full display tonight," Montgomery's attorney, Kelley Henry said in a statement following the execution. "Everyone who participated in the execution of Lisa Montgomery should feel shame."

"The government stopped at nothing in its zeal to kill this damaged and delusional woman," Ms Henry said. "Lisa Montgomery's execution was far from justice."

It came after hours of legal wrangling before the Supreme Court cleared the way for the execution to move forward.

Montgomery was the first of the final three federal inmates scheduled to die before next week's inauguration of president-elect, Joe Biden, who is expected to discontinue federal executions.

More follows...