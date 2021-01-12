Lisa Montgomery: Judge blocks execution of only woman on federal death row hours before lethal injection
A federal judge has blocked the execution of the only woman on death row in what was set to be the US government’s first execution of a female inmate in nearly seven decades.
Lisa Montgomery, who was due to be killed by lethal injection on Tuesday, was convicted of the murder of Bobbie Jo Stinnett in Missouri in 2007.
The 52-year-old strangled the expectant mother, who was eight months pregnant, cut the baby from her womb and passed off the newborn as her own.
Indiana Judge Patrick Hanlon granted the stay late on Monday, saying that Montgomery’s mental competence needed to be determined, according to the Topeka Capital-Journal.
Montgomery faced execution today at the Federal Correctional Complex in Terre Haute, Indiana - just eight days before president-elect Joe Biden, an opponent of the federal death penalty, takes office.
Mr Biden has not said whether he will halt federal executions after he is inaugurated on January 20.
Montgomery’s lawyers have argued that sexual abuse during Montgomery’s childhood led to mental illness.
Lawyer Kelley Henry spoke in favour of Monday’s decision. She said in a statement to the Capital-Journal: “Mrs Montgomery has brain damage and severe mental illness that was exacerbated by the lifetime of sexual torture she suffered at the hands of caretakers”.
In a 7,000 page clemency petition filed last week, Montgomery’s lawyers asked US president Donald Trump to commute the convicted killer’s sentence to life in prison.
At the time of her sentencing, Montgomery’s stepfather denied sexual abuse in a videotaped testimony and said he did not have a good memory when confronted with a transcript of a divorce proceeding in which he admitted some physical abuse.
Her mother testified that she never filed a police complaint because he had threatened her and her children.
But the jurors who heard the case, some crying through the gruesome testimony, disregarded the defence in convicting her of kidnapping, resulting in death.
In December 2004, Montgomery drove around 170 miles from her farmhouse in Melvern, Kansas, to the northwest Missouri town of Skidmore under the guise of adopting a rat terrier puppy from Ms Stinnett, a 23-year-old dog breeder.
When Ms Stinnett answered the door, Montgomery overpowered her and performed the crude caesarean.
Montgomery attempted to show off the premature infant, Victoria Jo - who is now 16 years old and has not spoken publicly about the tragedy - but she was arrested by police on the same day.
Prosecutors said Montgomery’s motive was that her ex-husband knew she had undergone a tubal ligation that made her sterile and planned to reveal she was lying about being pregnant in an effort to get custody of two of their four children.
Needing a baby before a fast-approaching court date, Montgomery turned her focus on Ms Stinnett, whom she had met at dog shows.
Ms Stinnett’s husband Zeb told jurors his world “crashed to an end” when he learned his wife was dead.
Montgomery was originally scheduled to be put to death on December 8. But the execution was temporarily blocked after her lawyers contracted coronavirus visiting her in prison.
The resumption of federal executions after a 17-year pause started on July 14.
Additional reporting by Associated Press.
