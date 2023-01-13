Lisa Marie Presley's last public appearance was in support of Elvis

Lauren Huff
·1 min read

Just two days before her death on Thursday, Lisa Marie Presley made a public appearance at the Golden Globes.

The singer-songwriter and daughter of Elvis Presley attended the starry bash in support of Baz Lurhmann's biopic, Elvis, with her mother, Priscilla, in tow. She was seen getting emotional when the film's star, Austin Butler, won the Globe for Best Actor in a Drama Motion Picture for playing her late father.

Butler thanked Lisa Marie in his speech, even before thanking his own family. "I want to thank our incredible producers, and Warner Bros., and the Presley family. Thank you guys. Thank you for opening your hearts, your memories, your home to me. Lisa Marie, Priscilla, I love you forever."

The love was mutual: Lisa Marie had been very open in the past about her support of Butler in the iconic role. In a candid Instagram post last May, she wrote, "I do want to take a moment to let you know that I have seen Baz Luhrmann's movie Elvis twice now, and let me tell you that it is nothing short of spectacular. Absolutely exquisite." Presley said Butler "channeled and embodied my father's heart and soul beautifully," praising his performance as "done accurately and respectfully."

"If Butler does not win an Oscar for the role," Presley added, "I will eat my own foot."

Despite being in good spirits during interviews on the red carpet before the Globes, some outlets such as Extra TV and ET Online said she "was seemingly struggling" and "seemed a bit unsteady" at the event. Lisa Marie later passed away on Thursday after she was rushed to the hospital after suffering a suspected cardiac arrest at home.

