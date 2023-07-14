Lisa Marie Presley's cause of death revealed as small bowel obstruction

The cause of singer-songwriter Lisa Marie Presley's death at 54 has been determined as "a small bowel obstruction caused by scar tissue that developed after a previous bariatric surgery years ago."

The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner confirmed the news Thursday and added that the manner of Presley's death was natural.

Presley, the only child of Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley, died Jan. 12 after being found unresponsive at her home in Calabasas, Calif., by her ex-husband and rushed to the hospital for a possible cardiac arrest.

According to a coroner's report reviewed by EW, the obstruction that led to Presley's death "was in the form of a strangulated small bowel caused by adhesions that developed after bariatric surgery years ago. This is a known longterm complication of this type of surgery."

Bryan Steffy/WireImage Lisa Marie Presley

A toxicology report showed "therapeutic levels of oxycodone" in Presley's blood as well as traces of buprenorphine (an opioid that can be prescribed for pain relief and to treat opioid addiction) and quetiapine (an antipsychotic medication). The drugs were deemed "not contributory to death," and "no evidence of injury or foul play" was found.

Presley made what turned out to be her final public appearance at the Golden Globes just two days before her death, in support of Elvis, the acclaimed Baz Luhrmann biopic about her late father.

Austin Butler, who played the title role and won the Globe for Best Actor in a Motion Picture Drama, thanked Lisa Marie and her mother in his speech. "Lisa Marie, Priscilla, I love you forever," he said. Lisa Marie had previously praised the film as "nothing short of spectacular."

Another Presley biopic, Priscilla, is slated for release in October. It is directed by Sofia Coppola and focuses on the relationship between Lisa Marie's parents.

Lisa Marie's own daughter, the actress Riley Keough, paid tribute to her mother at a memorial held at Graceland 10 days after her death. In a statement read by Keogh's husband, Ben Smith-Petersen, she said, "Thank you for giving me strength, my heart, my empathy, my courage, my sense of humor, my manners, my temper, my wildness, my tenacity. I'm a product of your heart."

