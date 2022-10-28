Lisa Marie Presley's 4 Kids: Everything to Know

Stephanie Kaloi
·7 min read
Lisa Marie Presley and her kids
Lisa Marie Presley and her kids

Lisa Marie Presley Instagram

Lisa Marie Presley is known by many for being Elvis Presley's daughter, but she also has four kids of her own: Riley, Benjamin, Finley and Harper.

Speaking to Healthy Living in 2014, Lisa Marie described herself as "ferociously protective" of her kids. "I just smother them in love," she shared. "They are my priority. That's what I do. That's what I care most about. I keep them close to me and make sure they are happy and healthy."

She shares daughter Riley and son Benjamin with her ex-husband Danny Keough, whom she was married to from 1988 to 1994. In 2008, she welcomed twin daughters Harper and Finley with then-husband Michael Lockwood, though the two divorced in 2016.

In July 2020, Benjamin died by suicide and Lisa Marie was "beyond devastated" by the death of her son. She has been open about her grief in the years since, posting tributes on Benjamin's birthday and penning an emotional essay for PEOPLE in 2022 about the loss.

"It's a real choice to keep going, one that I have to make every single day and one that is constantly challenging to say the least ... But I keep going for my girls," she wrote in honor of National Grief Awareness Day. "I keep going because my son made it very clear in his final moments that taking care of his little sisters and looking out for them were on the forefront of his concerns and his mind. He absolutely adored them and they him."

Here is everything to know about Lisa Marie Presley's four children.

Riley Keough, 33

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 20: Riley Keough attends Kering &quot;Women In Motion&quot; Talk during the 75th Cannes Film Festival 2022 at Majestic Barrière on May 20, 2022 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for Kering)
CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 20: Riley Keough attends Kering "Women In Motion" Talk during the 75th Cannes Film Festival 2022 at Majestic Barrière on May 20, 2022 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for Kering)

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty for Kering

Lisa Marie and her then-husband Danny welcomed their first child, daughter Danielle Riley Keough, on May 29, 1989. Riley has been open about how her mother and grandmother allowed her to grow up to be her own person, instead of living in the shadow of her famous grandfather. In September 2007, Riley explained to Oprah Winfrey that, while she knew who her grandfather was as a child, it wasn't "this huge thing."

That doesn't mean that Elvis hasn't been a big figure in Riley's life. When Riley attended the premiere of her film Mad Max: Fury Road alongside her mother and grandmother, the trio were described as "the Presley women."

Riley began modeling in 2004, and in May 2022, she made her directorial debut with her first film, War Pony, at the Cannes Film Festival. Riley was happy to be at the festival with her co-director Gina Gammell, saying, "We're really just grateful to be here. This was a collaboration between all of us, and this is all of our film."

Lisa Marie Presley and Riley Keough
Lisa Marie Presley and Riley Keough

Lisa Marie Presley Instagram

In 2015, Riley married Australian stuntman Ben-Smith Petersen. The couple were first linked in January 2014 and reportedly met on the set of Mad Max: Fury Road.

The Golden Globe nominee has also openly mourned the loss of her brother Benjamin since his death. On the two-month anniversary of his passing, Riley shared a photo of herself and her brother on Instagram. "Two months without you. I would give anything for 1 more minute with you little brother," she wrote.

One year later, Riley told the New York Times that the last year had been difficult. It had been "a year of feeling like I was thrown into the ocean and couldn't swim," Riley said. "The first four or five months, I couldn't get out of bed. I was totally debilitated. I couldn't talk for two weeks."

Benjamin Keough

Lisa Marie Presley Says She Was 'Destroyed' by Son Benjamin’s Death but Keeps 'Going for My Girls'
Lisa Marie Presley Says She Was 'Destroyed' by Son Benjamin’s Death but Keeps 'Going for My Girls'

Joseph Llanes Lisa Marie Presley and Benjamin Keough

Lisa Marie and Danny's second child, Benjamin Storm Presley Keough, was born on Oct. 21, 1992. As he grew up, fans were quick to notice how closely he resembled his grandfather, Elvis.

At the age of 27, however, Benjamin died by suicide in Calabasas, California. Following the news of his death in July 2020, a rep for Lisa Marie told PEOPLE, "She is completely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated but trying to stay strong for her 11-year-old twins and her oldest daughter Riley, She adored that boy. He was the love of her life."

Benjamin's friend, Brandon Howard, spoke to PEOPLE about Benjamin's struggle with mental health and the "pressure" to live up to the Presley name. "Sometimes he struggled with depression, which is a serious thing with [the COVID-19 pandemic] and everything happening right now and everybody being locked in the house," he said. "It's a tough thing when you have a lot of pressure with your family and living up to a name and an image. It's a lot of pressure. It's almost like you're pressured into having to be a musician, having to be an actor. It was good for him to go around the world and discover himself and have his own friends."

Howard also remembered Benjamin as the person who would help others even when he was facing his own battle. "He has always been there for everybody," he added. "In any kind of situation, he would be the one who would come crash with you on the couch for weeks until you're actually feeling better."

Michael Lockwood, Ben Keough and Lisa Marie Presley attend the World Premiere of Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows: Part 1 at Odeon Leicester Square on November 11, 2010 in London, England
Michael Lockwood, Ben Keough and Lisa Marie Presley attend the World Premiere of Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows: Part 1 at Odeon Leicester Square on November 11, 2010 in London, England

Dave M. Benett/Getty

In October 2020, Benjamin was buried at Graceland, his grandfather's home in Memphis, Tennessee. He was the first person to be buried at the home since the death of his great-grandmother in 1980. "Benjamin Storm Presley Keough was laid to rest in the Meditation Garden at Graceland with his family including his grandfather, Elvis Presley, great-grandmother, Gladys Presley, great-grandfather, Vernon Presley and great-great-grandmother, Minnie Mae Presley," Graceland shared on Facebook.

Lisa Marie opened up about the loss on what would have been Benjamin's 28th birthday in 2020. "My beautiful beautiful angel, I worshipped the ground you walked on, on this earth and now in Heaven," she wrote alongside a photo from Benjamin's 27th birthday. "My heart and soul went with you. The depth of the pain is suffocating and bottomless without you every moment of every day."

Harper and Finley Lockwood, 14

Lisa Marie Presley with daughters Harper and Finley Lockwood
Lisa Marie Presley with daughters Harper and Finley Lockwood

Riley Keough Instagram

In 2008, Lisa Marie announced that she and her then-husband Lockwood were expecting a baby. The pair later announced that they were in fact expecting twins. Daughters Harper Vivienne Anne and Finley Aaron Love were born on Oct. 7, 2008.

Lisa Marie's mother, Priscilla Presley, was present for Harper and Finley's births. Priscilla said that she saw each baby take their first breaths and that she was "very thrilled" about becoming a grandmother again. Shortly after, Priscilla spoke to Entertainment Tonight about how Lisa Marie and Lockwood were doing. "Mother is doing great," she said. "Father's a little nervous. He's a first-time dad, so it is the most beautiful thing to watch the way he holds and carries the babies. It's so endearing to watch how delicate he is with the babies."

After 10 years of marriage, Lisa Marie filed for divorce from Lockwood in June 2016. The two were soon engaged in a tough custody battle, and the twins were placed in protective custody after Lisa Marie's legal team alleged that "disturbing" photos of children were found on a computer belonging to Lockwood. The twins lived with their grandmother following the allegations. "There is Lots of confusion, commotion and concern from all the talk circulating," Priscilla shared on Facebook. "Let me put this to rest … the girls have not been in foster care and never will be. The girls have been with me and will be until all this is sorted out."

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation closed its inquiry into the allegations in 2017, with T.B.I. Public Information Officer Josh DeVine telling PEOPLE, "Barring any new potential evidence or information, we have concluded our involvement in this matter. We have not been able to determine if a crime occurred in Tennessee and accordingly do not have an open investigation." The office also made it clear that a formal investigation was never opened, only an inquiry to "determine if [it] could substantiate information with which to open a case."

Harper Vivienne Ann Lockwood, Lisa Marie Presley, Priscilla Presley, Riley Keough, and Finley Aaron Love Lockwood attend the Handprint Ceremony honoring Three Generations of Presley's at TCL Chinese Theatre on June 21, 2022 in Hollywood, California
Harper Vivienne Ann Lockwood, Lisa Marie Presley, Priscilla Presley, Riley Keough, and Finley Aaron Love Lockwood attend the Handprint Ceremony honoring Three Generations of Presley's at TCL Chinese Theatre on June 21, 2022 in Hollywood, California

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

In October 2017, Lisa Marie stepped out with all three of her daughters at an ELLE Women in Hollywood event. This was the first time Lisa Marie had attended a public event with all three girls.

And at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, Lisa Marie and the twins began fostering rescue puppies. Lisa Marie shared the news on Instagram when she posted a photo of the twins and herself holding one of the dogs. "We've been fostering pups from a shelter," she wrote. "Exhausting but so rewarding 👍🐶 be well❤️."

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.

Latest Stories

  • 5 best active Canadian NFL players

    The NFL is ripe with Canadian talent these days. Here are the best of the best.

  • Hockey Canada signs on to Abuse-Free Sport following months of controversy

    CALGARY — Hockey Canada says it has become a full signatory to Abuse-Free Sport, the new independent program to prevent and address maltreatment in sport in Canada. All complaints of abuse, discrimination and harassment at the national level will go directly to the Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner, a new federal agency. Hockey Canada's announcement Thursday came as the national sports organization scrambles to restore its reputation after a series of damning allegations led to intense

  • 'Any night can be anybody's night': Scottie Barnes on Raptors' depth

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes gives his thought on playing back-to-backs against the same team and why Pascal Siakam is a unique player.

  • Kings beat Lightning 4-2 to snap 10-game series skid

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gabe Vilardi had a goal and an assist, Phillip Danault scored for the second straight game and the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2 on Tuesday night. Blake Lizotte and Adrian Kempe both had a goal, Jonathan Quick made 24 saves and the Kings snapped a 10-game losing streak to the Lightning. Brandon Hagel and Nikita Kucherov scored, and Andrei Vasilevskiy allowed four goals on 33 shots in the opener of Tampa Bay’s three-game California road trip. The Kings

  • Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness experiences dizzy spells, feeling unwell

    Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness ended his media availability on Monday after experiencing dizzy spells and feeling unwell, the team confirmed. Bowness, 67, returned to Winnipeg's bench Saturday in a 4-1 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs. He had tested positive for COVID-19 hours before the Jets' season opener on Oct. 14. Associate coach Scott Arniel had assumed interim duties for Winnipeg. It is Bowness' first season as the Jets bench boss after spending three years with the Dallas Stars. He

  • Duhaime lifts Wild to 3-1 road win over Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Brandon Duhaime was born in Coral Springs, Fla., but he has family in Montreal thanks to his mother Martine’s side. She, along with several cousins from across the Greater Montreal region, came to the Bell Centre to watch her son play and the winger did not disappoint on Tuesday night. Duhaime scored the game winner and added one assist as the Minnesota Wild defeated the Montreal Canadiens 3-1. “For me personally, I'm just trying to take it as another game and not getting too high, to

  • Oilers' second-period outburst helps to sink Penguins 6-3

    EDMONTON — It was billed as a marquee matchup between Connor McDavid and Sidney Crosby, but Leon Draisaitl ended up stealing the show. Draisaitl had a goal and two assists as the Edmonton Oilers exploded for four goals in the second period to come from behind and defeat the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-3 on Monday. “We were just not skating and it seems very obvious with our group that the second we start skating and being engaged that we are extremely hard to stop,” said Draisaitl of his team being ab

  • Rory McIlroy back on top of the world by winning CJ Cup

    RIDGELAND, S.C. (AP) — Rory McIlroy capped off his steady march back to No. 1 in the world on Sunday with an explosive burst of three birdies late in the round to hold off Kurt Kitayama and win the CJ Cup in South Carolina. Tied with Kitayama with five holes to go at Congaree, McIlroy ran off three straight birdies to seize control and finished with two bogeys, hardly enough to ruin the moment. He closed with a 4-under 67 for a one-shot victory. McIlroy, who finished at 17-under 267, won for the

  • Carey Price not planning NHL retirement but 'unable to train at a professional level'

    Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price, who was placed on the long-term injured reserve list in early September, says he doesn't have a retirement plan "at this moment" and isn't keen on having another knee surgery. The 35-year-old played five games near the end of last year's NHL regular season but told reporters on Monday at the team's practice facility in Brossard, Que., his rehab "hasn't been successful" and another knee procedure has a success rate above 50 per cent. Price first had surgery

  • Spain's state prosecutor drops charges against Neymar

    BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spain's state prosecutor dropped its charges against Neymar on Friday, but a Brazilian company involved in the case will continue to fight the soccer player in court. The case stems from Neymar's transfer in 2013 from Santos to Barcelona. The state prosecutor withdrew all charges against Neymar, his father and the former executives of the Brazilian and Spanish clubs. However, the trial will continue because Brazilian company DIS, which brought the case, maintained its acc

  • Canadian defensive back Mike Daly returns to Hamilton Tiger-Cats

    HAMILTON — Mike Daly is returning to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. The Canadian defensive back and the Ticats agreed to a deal on Wednesday, allowing the 32-year-old Daly to return to Hamilton. Daly played four games for the Tiger-Cats last season and started in the 108th Grey Cup at Tim Hortons Field, totalling eight defensive tackles last season. Hamilton fell to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 33-25 in the CFL championship game. The Kitchener, Ont., native has played 91 games over seven seasons with the

  • Canucks could find blueline answers in trade with Leafs

    The Vancouver Canucks are winless after six games of the NHL season, with many questions marks over the defence. On the latest episode of In the Mentions, Omar wonders if Toronto might be willing trade partners given the Leafs need to clear cap space.&nbsp;

  • Bouchard loses three-set heartbreaker, Fernandez advances in Mexico

    TAMPICO, Mexico — Eugenie Bouchard of Montreal suffered a tough loss Tuesday night to Renata Zarazua of Mexico City in the W-T-A 125 Abierto Tampico tournament. The 28-year-old Canadian was up 4-1 in the first set of her women's singles match but lost 7-5. She then bounced back with an impressive 6-1 win in the second set, but dropped the third set 7-5, despite leading Zarazua at one point. Zarazua had the lone ace in the two hour, 20-minute match. Bouchard had four double faults while her oppon

  • Dahlin, Tkachuk, Blackwood tabbed as NHL's three stars of the week

    Rasmus Dahlin, Brady Tkachuk and Mackenzie Blackwood have been named the NHL's three stars of the week on Monday. Dahlin, the first star, had a record-setting week as the Buffalo Sabres improved to 4-1-0. The 22-year-old extended his goal streak to five games. Dahlin is the first defenceman in NHL history to start a season by scoring in each of his first five games. He scored three goals and two assists as the Sabres won all three of its games on the road. Tkachuk posted a seven-point week in th

  • Lomberg scores in 3rd to help Panthers beat Islanders 3-2

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Ryan Lomberg scored early in the third period and the Florida Panthers held on to beat the New York Islanders 3-2 on Sunday. Anton Lundell and Eetu Luostarinen also scored for the Panthers, and Spencer Knight finished with 23 saves. Florida beat New York for the second time this season after a 3-1 win in the season opener on Oct. 13. Anders Lee scored two power-play goals for the Islanders, who lost their third straight. Semyon Varlamov had 28 saves. Florida opened a 2-0 lea

  • Senators' Josh Norris could miss entire season with shoulder injury

    Ottawa Senators head coach D.J. Smith is reportedly not confident forward Josh Norris will return to the team in 2022-23.

  • Marino defeats Fernandez in all-Canadian quarterfinal to advance at Abierto Tampico

    TAMPICO, Mexico — Rebecca Marino got the better of Leylah Fernandez in their all-Canadian quarterfinal at the Abierto Tampico WTA 125 tournament with a 6-3, 6-3 win on Thursday. Marino won 72.4 per cent of her first-serve points and broke on five of her 10 opportunities. The Vancouver native recorded all four of her aces in the second set alone. Fernandez of Laval, Que., in comparison, had a tough night only winning 50 per cent of her first-serve points. The 20-year-old fired two aces in the mat

  • Kubalik has goal, 2 assists as Red Wings beat ducks 5-1

    DETROIT (AP) — Dominik Kubalik had a goal and two assists as the Detroit Red Wings beat the Anaheim Ducks 5-1 on Sunday. Dylan Larkin, David Perron, Joe Veleno and Elmer Soderblom also scored to help Detroit improve to 3-0-2. Ville Husso had 32 saves to improve to 4-0-0 in his career against Anaheim. The Red Wings have points in each of their first five games for the first time since 2011-12, when they started 5-0-0. Trevor Zegras scored for Anaheim and John Gibson finished with 36 saves. Larkin

  • World-record holder Bulldog Hanover draws No. 6 spot for Breeders Crown Open Pace

    MILTON, Ont. — Owner Brad Grant isn't sure if Bulldog Hanover has another world-record race in him, but he expects his Ontario-bred horse will need a world-record effort to capture the US$600,000 Breeders Crown Open Pace on Saturday night. The four-year-old claimed the $500,000 William R. Haughton Memorial in a world-record time of 1:45.4 on July 16 at the Meadowlands. Bulldog Hanover drew the No. 6 spot Tuesday night for the Open Pace at Woodbine Mohawk Park. "It's definitely going to take a ch

  • Canada's Keegan Messing had dreamed of being world's first to land quad Axel

    MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — The quadruple Axel is a love/hate thing for Canadian figure skater Keegan Messing. "I see it — and I just want to quit," he said, with a laugh. Messing once dreamed about being history's first to land the most difficult jump in figure skating, but the 30-year-old said age caught up with him. And so he had mixed feelings when 17-year-old Ilia Malinin of the United States landed the first fully-rotated quad Axel in competition. He did it first at a lower-level U.S. event last m