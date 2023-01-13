Lisa Marie Presley, singer-songwriter and daughter of Elvis Presley, dies at 54

Lisa Marie Presley, the singer-songwriter and daughter of Elvis Presley, has died. She was 54.

On Jan. 12 — just two days after Presley and her mother, Priscilla, attended the Golden Globes in support of Baz Luhrmann's Elvis — Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital after suffering a suspected cardiac arrest at home in Calabasas, Calif. Hours later Priscilla, confirmed to PEOPLE that Lisa Marie had died. "It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us," she said in a statement.

The only child of Elvis Presley, Lisa Marie was born on February 1, 1968 in Memphis, Tennessee. In 2003, she proved she was a musician in her own right by releasing her debut album, To Whom It May Concern, on which she wrote or co-wrote every song. The album reached No. 5 on the Billboard 200 chart, and would later go on to be certified gold.

Lisa Marie Presley

Bryan Steffy/WireImage Lisa Marie Presley has died at 54.

In 2005, she followed that up with sophomore album Now What, which also debuted in the top 10 on the Billboard 200 albums chart. Like her first album, she not only sang but also wrote the material, in this case co-writing 10 songs. The album also included covers of Don Henley's "Dirty Laundry," and the Ramones' "Here Today and Gone Tomorrow."

After a seven-year hiatus, Presley returned to her musical roots with her third and final album, Storm and Grace, which was produced by Oscar and Grammy winner T Bone Burnett. "When songs from Lisa Marie Presley showed up at my door, I was curious," Burnett said of working on the record. "I wondered what the daughter of an American revolutionary music artist had to say. What I heard was honest, raw, unaffected, and soulful. I thought her father would be proud of her."

In addition to her own work, Presley had a number of notable collaborations over the years, including starring in Michael Jackson's music video "You Are Not Alone," and in the Grammy-winning video of Johnny Cash's "God's Gonna Cut You Down," alongside Iggy Pop, Kanye West, Chris Martin, Kris Kristofferson, Dixie Chicks, Flea, Chris Rock, Kid Rock, Justin Timberlake, Sheryl Crow, Dennis Hopper, Bono, Shelby Lynne, Jay-Z, Amy Lee, Keith Richards and Johnny Depp. She also released a number of duets of her father's work, including "Don't Cry Daddy" and "Where No One Stands Alone."

The sole heir of her father's estate, Presley was also a devoted humanitarian and philanthropist. She was also famously married four times — to Danny Keough, Michael Jackson, Nicolas Cage, and Michael Lockwood. She had four children, actress Riley Keough and the late Benjamin Keough, and twin girls, Harper and Finley Lockwood.

She leaves behind three children, her half-brother Navarone Garibaldi, and her mother, Priscilla.

This is a developing story with more to come.

