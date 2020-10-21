Lisa Marie Presley honors late son Benjamin in heartbreaking post on his 28th birthday

Singer Lisa Marie Presley is speaking out for the first time since her son's death. (Photo: Reuters)

Lisa Marie Presley is remembering her son, Benjamin Keough, on what would have been his 28th birthday.

In her first Instagram since his July 12 death, the singer shared a photo from one of his past birthdays and addressed her “beautiful beautiful angel.”

“I worshipped the ground you walked on, on this earth and now in Heaven,” she wrote Wednesday. “My heart and soul went with you. The depth of the pain is suffocating and bottomless without you every moment of every day. I will never be the same.”

Ben, the son of Presley and Danny Keough and brother of actress Riley Keough, died by suicide.

“Please wait for me my love, and hold my hand while I stay to continue to protect and raise your little sisters and to be here for Riley,” Presley continued. “I know you would want that. Happy Birthday my sweet sweet Boy. You were much too good for this world.”

Riley honored her brother with a series of photos, writing, “Happy birthday beautiful angel.”

Benjamin was laid to rest earlier this month at Graceland in Memphis, Tenn., alongside his family, including his grandfather, Elvis Presley, great-grandmother, Gladys Presley, great-grandfather, Vernon Presley and great-great-grandmother, Minnie Mae Presley.

If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, don’t hesitate to reach out for help. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is open 24 hours a day at 800-273-8255.

