Lisa Marie Presley, fans celebrate Elvis' 88th birthday: 'I think that he'd be proud'

Bob Mehr
·3 min read

Family, friends and fans of Elvis Presley gathered at Graceland on Sunday morning to mark what would have been the rock icon’s 88th birthday.

Led by Presley’s daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, the annual event featured an Elvis Presley birthday proclamation from the city of Memphis, Tennessee, as well as a ceremonial cake cutting.

The event drew an unusually large gathering of Presley diehards – a number clearly boosted by the success of the 2022 Baz Luhrmann biopic “Elvis” – to the front lawn of Graceland for the 30-minute ceremony.

Elvis Presley Enterprises CEO Jack Soden welcomed the group. “I can speak with some authority having been here every year for a lot of years,” he said. “This is unquestionably the largest crowd we’ve ever had. You all come from all over the world … and we love you for being here.”

Following brief appearances by Alton Mason, who played Little Richard in the Luhrmann film, and Presley’s longtime TCB band pianist Glen D. Hardin, Elvis Presley Enterprises managing partner Joel Weinshanker spoke.

How did Elvis Presley die? A look inside the rock legend's death and health.

Fans from around the world gathered on the front lawn of Graceland to celebrate the birthday of Elvis with Lisa Marie Presley on Jan. 8, 2023, in Memphis.
Fans from around the world gathered on the front lawn of Graceland to celebrate the birthday of Elvis with Lisa Marie Presley on Jan. 8, 2023, in Memphis.

'Elvis' is one fried peanut butter and banana sandwich of a movie, tasty but overstuffed

Weinshanker noted that one of Presley’s career ambitions “was to be in an amazing movie, with an amazing director, and be part of an amazing film. And I think we did that for him this year.”

He added that Graceland was “probably the most famous house in the world, and there is only one person whose house it is,” he said, introducing Presley’s daughter, Lisa Marie.

Lisa Marie, wearing a long black coat and sunglasses, was greeted with huge cheers from the crowd. “Thank you. It’s been a while. I missed you. I keep saying you’re the only people that can bring me out of my house. I’m not kidding,” she said, to cries of “We love you, Lisa Marie!”

“I love you back and that’s why I’m here. Today, (Elvis) would’ve been 88 years old, it’s hard to believe. I think that he’d be proud. This year has been an incredible year. The movie is incredible, I’m very proud of it, and I hope you are too,” Lisa Marie said. “But it’s just so moving how every year you come from all over the world. It’s moving to me and my family … so thank you.”

Lisa Marie Presley takes a photo with Elvis Presley fans, who gathered on the front lawn of Graceland to celebrate Elvis' birthday on Jan. 8, 2023, in Memphis.
Lisa Marie Presley takes a photo with Elvis Presley fans, who gathered on the front lawn of Graceland to celebrate Elvis' birthday on Jan. 8, 2023, in Memphis.

Lisa Marie Presley recalls her 'eternal bond' with son Benjamin Keough 2 years after his death

Lisa Marie and Elvis Presley Enterprises officials then unveiled an “Aloha from Hawaii”-themed cake – the famed 1973 satellite concert event that marks its 50th anniversary – as the crowd sang “Happy Birthday” to close the proceedings.

Celebrations of Presley’s birthday continued on Sunday, with Graceland officially opening the doors to “The Making of Elvis” exhibition, a behind-the-scenes look at the creation of Luhrmann’s film, which packs props, drawings, annotated scripts, 18 character costumes and other items into a 3,000-square-foot space. The exhibit is currently slated to be on display through Labor Day.

Fact checking the new 'Elvis' movie: Did he really fire Colonel Tom Parker onstage in Las Vegas?

Appropriation or appreciation?How 'Elvis' highlights his complicated history with Black music

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Elvis birthday: Lisa Marie Presley, fans gather at Graceland

Latest Stories

  • 'Criminal Minds' Fans Are Going Off After Matthew Gray Gubler Posts Rare Personal Photos

    'Criminal Minds' cast member Matthew Gray Gubler posted rare personal childhood holiday photos to Instagram. 'Criminal Minds: Evolution' fans asked him to return again.

  • Northwest Australia faces 'one-in-100-year' floods

    STORY: The crisis in the Kimberley - an area in Western Australia state about the size of California - was sparked last week by severe weather system Ellie, a former tropical cyclone that brought heavy rain."People in the Kimberley are experiencing a one-in-100-year flood event, the worst flooding Western Australia has had in its history," Western Australia Emergency Services Minister Stephen Dawson told reporters in Perth."In some places, water just as far as the eye can see...The impacts are going to be many and varied but you know the scale of it in terms of the water that's lying on the ground up there at the moment is just massive," added Emergency Services Commissioner, Darren Klemm.The town of Fitzroy Crossing, a community of around 1,300 people, has been among the worst hit, with supplies having to be airlifted in due to flooded roads.

  • All the times Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s 2022 revelations were proved right, or wrong

    Duke and Duchess of Sussex made many shocking revelations this year with the release of ‘Harry & Meghan’ and ‘Archetypes’ podcast

  • WSU students: Kohberger spoke up in class — except when Moscow killings were the topic

    In his Washington State Ph.D. program in criminology, suspect Bryan Kohberger showed himself to be academic minded, and condescending to women, classmates said.

  • AP source: Cubs, 1B Hosmer agree to 1-year contract

    CHICAGO (AP) — Eric Hosmer agreed to a $720,000, one-year contract with the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday, giving the team another option at first base and designated hitter. A person familiar with the negotiations confirmed the deal to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because it was pending a successful physical. Hosmer's contract is for the major league minimum while the San Diego Padres are on the hook for the last part of a $144 million, eight-year deal that was finalized in Februa

  • Benintendi just planning to be himself as he joins White Sox

    CHICAGO (AP) — When Pedro Grifol was preparing for his first interview for the manager job with the Chicago White Sox, he identified Andrew Benintendi as a perfect fit for the team. When Benintendi's name was brought up during his second interview, Grifol knew he was on to something. “He’s exactly what we were looking for this offseason,” Grifol said. With Grifol on hand, Benintendi pulled on his new No. 23 White Sox jersey on Wednesday — a day after finalizing a $75 million, five-year deal. It'

  • Kaillie Humphries of US keeps monobob series lead in Germany

    WINTERBERG, Germany (AP) — Kaillie Humphries of the U.S. remained in the World Cup monobob season points lead Saturday, after finishing second to Germany's Laura Nolte in the first race of 2023. Nolte got her second consecutive win, both times with Humphries finishing second. Humphries is the only woman who has medalled in all four monobob races this season, and she has an 845-810 lead over Nolte in the season standings. Nolte trailed by 50 points entering Saturday. She finished two runs in 1 mi

  • Bedard, Canada set for world junior semifinal against U.S.: 'The biggest rivalry'

    HALIFAX — Brandt Clarke was a month short of his sixth birthday. The moment, however, remains etched in his memory. John Tavares scored a dramatic hat trick for Canada against the United States in a wild 7-4 victory on New Year's Eve at the 2009 world junior hockey championship in Ottawa. Clarke and his family were in the building — hanging off every shot, save and hit from the stands. "The electricity in the building," he said of what still resonates some 14 years later. "The red jerseys all th

  • Toronto Raptors ink guard/forward Joe Wieskamp to 10-day contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed guard/forward Joe Wieskamp to a 10-day contract. The team did not disclose financial details when it announced the move Saturday. Wieskamp comes to Toronto from the NBA G League's Wisconsin Herd, where he's averaged 17 points, 16 rebounds and 29.4 minutes in 13 games this season. The six-foot-six, 205-pound native of Muscatine, Iowa, played 29 games for the San Antonio Spurs last season, averaging 2.1 points and 7.1 minutes. Wieskamp previously played th

  • Tatum, Brown help Celtics escape with 121-116 win over Spurs

    SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 34 points, including the tiebreaking jumper with 33 seconds left, Jaylen Brown added 29 and the Boston Celtics beat the San Antonio Spurs 121-116 on Saturday. Boston maintained the NBA’s best record by winning for the sixth time in eight games. Tatum was serenaded with “MVP! MVP!” chants late in the first half while attempting a free throw. The All-Star rewarded the Celtics fans in attendance with his highest-scoring game since dropping 38 points against Ho

  • Pelicans' Zion Williamson (hamstring) out at least 3 weeks

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Pelicans are bracing for another extended stint without forward Zion Williamson. The Pelicans announced Tuesday that Williamson has a strained right hamstring and will be re-evaluated in three weeks. If that timetable holds, Williamson will miss at least 10 games. Williamson was hurt Monday against the Philadelphia 76ers. He has appeared in 29 of the season’s first 37 games for the Pelicans (23-14), who entered Tuesday a game out of first place in the Western C

  • Banchero, Franz Wagner lead Magic past undermanned Warriors

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Paolo Banchero scored 25 points, Franz Wagner added 24 points and the Orlando Magic beat the Golden State Warriors 115-101 on Saturday night as the defending NBA champions dropped consecutive home games for the first time this season. The Magic won on the Warriors' home floor for the first time in more than 10 years. Anthony Lamb scored a career-high 26 points off the bench for Golen State, 14 of those in the opening quarter with four 3s. Donte DiVincenzo added 15 points and

  • Tkachuk's hat trick lifts Panthers over Coyotes 5-3

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Matthew Tkachuk recorded his first hat trick as a member of the Florida Panthers as he helped lead his team to a 5-3 win over the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday night. Tkachuk was acquired over the summer in a trade in which Calgary received Florida stars Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar in return. His third goal added to his team lead with 20. Florida also got a pair of goals from Eric Staal and 33 saves from Spencer Knight to end a two-game skid. The Coyotes, which fell

  • Steelers still eyeing playoffs as Browns visit in finale

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — When November began, the Pittsburgh Steelers were lifeless and listless at 2-6, searching for a chance to get back to “respectability,” as longtime coach Mike Tomlin put it. The Steelers did more than that over the following two months. They've entered the final week of what once appeared to be a lost season with an outside chance at making the playoffs. The only people not stunned by a second-half surge that seemed unlikely at Halloween might be the guys in black and gold who

  • Paolo Banchero, Magic turn back Thunder 126-115

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Paolo Banchero had 25 points, eight rebounds and seven assists, and the Orlando Magic beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 126-115 on Wednesday night. Orlando, playing without four suspended players, broke a three-game losing streak. Gary Harris and Terrence Ross each scored 18 points for the Magic. Wendell Carter Jr. added 13 points and 13 rebounds in his first start since Nov. 18. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, back in the lineup after missing Tuesday’s 150-117 win at Boston due to a

  • Djokovic beats Shapovalov; advances to face Medvedev in Adelaide semis

    ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic beat Canada's Denis Shapovalov 6-3, 6-4 at the Adelaide International on Friday to set up a semifinal with Daniil Medvedev. The combined ATP-WTA event is a warmup for this year’s Australian Open, which the top-seeded Djokovic missed last year after being barred from the country because he was not vaccinated against COVID-19. Medvedev, the runner-up last year to Rafael Nadal in the Australian Open, defeated fellow Russian Karen Khachanov 6-3, 6-3 on Frida

  • Severson scores in OT, Devils rally to beat Rangers 4-3

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Damon Severson scored at 2:47 of overtime and the New Jersey Devils rallied from a two-goal deficit in the third period to beat the New York Rangers 4-3 on Saturday. Jack Hughes scored twice to extend his goal-scoring streak to five games and got an assist on Jesper Bratt’s power-play goal as the Devils snapped an 0-7-1 losing streak at home. Severson’s first overtime goal came on a 2-on-1 odd man rush after a Rangers player was knocked down in a collision with a New Jersey p

  • Vancouver Canucks snap skid with 4-2 win over struggling Colorado Avalanche

    VANCOUVER — After another string of ugly losses, the Vancouver Canucks knew they had to respond. On Thursday they did, beating the defending Stanley Cup-champion Colorado Avalanche 4-2. "We've proven that this group can do it," said J.T. Miller, who sealed the score with an empty-net strike late in the third period. "It's just about doing it on a regular basis and that being in our DNA as a team and obviously we did it tonight, so felt good." The result snapped a three-game skid for the Canucks

  • Marchenko hat trick lifts Blue Jackets over Hurricanes 4-3

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Kirill Marchenko recorded his first career hat trick and scored in a shootout to lift the Columbus Blue Jackets over the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 on Saturday in a matchup of the Metropolitan Division’s best and worst teams. Carolina, which sits atop the division, has now lost three straight. Patrik Laine scored in the shootout, and Kent Johnson added the shootout game-winner and two assists for the Blue Jackets, who won for just the second time in their last 11 games. Joonas

  • Victor Oladipo scores 26 points, Heat beat Suns 104-96

    PHOENIX (AP) — Victor Oladipo scored a season-high 26 points, Bam Adebayo added 21 points and 11 rebounds and the Miami Heat beat the Phoenix Suns 104-96 on Friday night. The Heat and Suns entered the game with the same record, but are heading in opposite directions. Miami has won nine of its last 13. Phoenix dropped to .500 for the season and has lost five in a row, eight of nine and 13 of 17. The Heat led for the majority of the game and never trailed in the second half, though it stayed fairl