Lisa Marie Presley, Elvis's Only Daughter, Has Died Aged 54

Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of the late Elvis Presley, has died. She was just 54 years old.



Her mother Priscilla Presley confirmed the news, writing in a statement: 'It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us. She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known.'

Lisa Marie, a singer-songwriter who dedicated much of her life to keeping her father's legacy alive, was rushed to a Los Angeles hospital after suffering a medical emergency at home earlier in the day, Priscilla announced via an Instagram post.

Her post features a throwback photo of her with her lookalike daughter. 'My beloved daughter Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital. She is now receiving the best care. Please keep her and our family in your prayers. We feel the prayers from around the world, and ask for privacy during this time,' she wrote in the caption.



Just three days ago, on Tuesday night, both Lisa Marie and Priscilla attended the 2023 Golden Globes, where actor Austin Butler took home the Best Actor in a Drama Motion Picture award for his portrayal of Elvis in the Baz Luhrmann biopic Elvis.

Lisa Marie was just 14 years old when her father Elvis, the King of Rock and Roll, died in 1977 – but throughout her life, she paid loving tribute to him through music. The singer, who released her own rock albums in the 2000s, joined her voice to form duets with her late father for some of his biggest hits, including 'In the Ghetto' and 'Don't Cry Daddy.'

She is survived by mother Priscilla, stepbrother Navarone Garibaldi, and her three surviving children: Riley Keough, Finley Lockwood, and Harper Lockwood. Her son Benjamin Keough died in 2020, aged 27.

