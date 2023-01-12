Lisa Marie Presley, Elvis' daughter, hospitalized after apparent cardiac arrest, reports say

Marco della Cava, USA TODAY
·4 min read

Lisa Marie Presley has been rushed to a Los Angeles hospital after being treated for suspected cardiac arrest, according to multiple reports.

Paramedics regained a pulse after giving CPR and administering epinephrine to Presley, the 54-year-old daughter of Elvis Presley, at the scene, according to TMZ, the first to report the news. She collapsed with breathing trouble in what was characterized as a cardiac episode to Los Angeles TimesPeople and Fox News confirm Presley was transported to a local hospital.

While not naming the subject in question, Los Angeles County Sheriff's Deputy Veronica Fantom confirmed to USA TODAY that deputies responded to an assistance request from fire department personnel "in the city of in Calabasas, for a female adult approximately 55 years old (who) was not breathing."

Lisa Marie Presley at the Golden Globes Tuesday night in Los Angeles.
Lisa Marie Presley at the Golden Globes Tuesday night in Los Angeles.

USA TODAY has reached out to representatives for the Presley family and Elvis Presley Enterprises for confirmation and details. A representative for Lisa Marie had no comment when contacted by USA TODAY.

Presley, Elvis' only child, attended Tuesday's Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles, along with her mother, Priscilla. Both were on had to watch Austin Butler, who played her father in the 2022 Baz Luhrmann biopic "Elvis," win best actor in a drama.

Shortly before TMZ broke the news on Thursday, Priscilla Presley posted a photo of Butler on Instagram, praising his performance. The post made no mention of Lisa Marie's health concerns.

"My heartfelt congratulations to @austinbutler for the Golden Globe award for best actor. It was much deserved," Presley wrote. "He studied Elvis for 2 years and simply became him in his performance. I’m so proud of you, Austin. I only wish that the genius that Baz Luhrmann captured was also recognized."

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Priscilla Presley (@priscillapresley)

Presley was in attendance at Elvis' home Graceland in Memphis this past Sunday to help fans celebrate what would have been her father's 88th birthday.

“It’s been a while. I missed you," she told the gathered crowd. "I keep saying you’re the only people that can bring me out of my house. I’m not kidding."

Lisa Marie Presley grew up in the shadow of her father's fame until her parents' divorce in 1973. She seemed destined to lead a life in the public eye, thanks to both looks that mirrored those of her father as well as a notable singing voice to match.

She made pop culture waves in 1994 when she divorced musician Danny Keough, with whom she has two children, Riley and Benjamin, and married music superstar Michael Jackson. Less than two years later, they divorced. She was married to actor and Elvis aficionado Nicolas Cage from 2002 to 2004.

In 2006, she married guitarist Michael Lockwood; they officially divorced in 2021 and have twin daughters together, Finley and Harper, 11.

Presley has grappled with drug addiction issues. In 2019, she detailed her dependence on opioids in a foreword to the book "The United States of Opioids: A Prescription for Liberating a Nation in Pain."

Noting that she felt "grateful to be alive," Presley said painkillers prescribed after the birth of her twins eventually led to a full-blown addiction.

"It's a difficult path to overcome this dependence, and to put my life back together," she wrote. "Even in recent years, I have seen too many people I loved struggle with addiction and die tragically from this epidemic. It is time for us to say goodbye to shame about addiction. We have to stop blaming and judging ourselves and the people around us. … That starts with sharing our stories."

Presley would be forced to confront a different kind of pain in 2020, when her son Benjamin, 27, died by suicide. This past fall, in honor of National Grief Awareness day, Presley wrote an essay for People about the pain her family has dealt with since the incident.

“My and my three daughters’ lives as we knew it were completely detonated and destroyed by his death. We live in this every. Single. Day,” she wrote. “Grief is something you will have to carry with you for the rest of your life, in spite of what certain people or our culture wants us to believe. You do not ‘get over it,’ you do not ‘move on,’ period.”

This story is developing.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Lisa Marie Presley hospitalized after apparent cardiac arrest: Reports

Latest Stories

  • Glee 's Heather Morris Admits 'Today Is Hard' as She Marks Late Costar Naya Rivera's 36th Birthday

    "Missing you everyday," Heather Morris said of Naya Rivera

  • Lisa Marie Presley Hospitalized After Suspected Cardiac Arrest: Reports

    The singer, 54, was reportedly rushed to the hospital on Thursday after collapsing at home in Calabasas

  • Ring of Honor announces Supercard of Honor 2023 for WrestleMania weekend

    Ring of Honor's next PPV Supercard of Honor 2023 will take place on Friday, March 31.

  • Lisa Marie Presley rushed to hospital after suffering cardiac episode

    Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of Priscilla and Elvis Presley, collapsed after a cardiac episode Thursday in Calabasas. She was rushed to a hospital.

  • Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan Step Out for 'Fun Date Night' amid Romantic Reunion

    Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan rekindled their post-Bachelor spark in October, after a public split in late 2020

  • Lisa Marie Presley Hospitalized After Cardiac Arrest

    Lisa Marie Presley was hospitalized Thursday after suffering cardiac arrest at her home in Calabasas, Calif., just two days after she attended the Golden Globes with her mother Priscilla Presley and the “Elvis” movie team. Paramedics performed CPR on Presley, 54, at her home and were able to regain her pulse before rushing her to […]

  • Domi scores in OT to lift Blackhawks over Flames 4-3

    CHICAGO (AP) — Maxi Domi scored at 1:04 of overtime and had an assist as the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Calgary Flames 4-3 Sunday night for their second straight win. Chicago top prospect Lukas Reichel batted in his first NHL goal and had two assists. Philipp Kurashev and Colin Blackwell also scored for the last-place Blackhawks, who ended a five-game losing streak against Arizona on Friday and are 3-13-0 in their last 16 games. Alex Stalock made 44 saves in his third straight start and sixth i

  • Raptors' Fred VanVleet denies report he turned down $114M extension prior to season

    Fred VanVleet reportedly had big money on the table ahead of the 2022-23 season.

  • Raptors' Fred VanVleet confident as ever with contract situation up in the air

    Fred VanVleet is betting on himself once again, with rumours about his impending contract impasse picking up as the NBA trade deadline rapidly approaches.

  • Miami-Dade wins right to strip FTX name off Heat arena

    MIAMI (AP) — The naming rights deal between FTX and Miami-Dade County was terminated Wednesday by a federal bankruptcy court, a move that allows the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange's brand to be stripped from the arena where the NBA’s Miami Heat play. The order means that before long — and probably starting very soon — all FTX signage and advertising at the arena will be removed. There was no immediate word from the Heat or the county on when the process will begin. That will be a massive unde

  • Pastrnak scores twice, Bruins beat Sharks 4-2

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — David Pastrnak scored twice as the Boston Bruins beat the San Jose Sharks 4-2 on Saturday night. Brad Marchand had a goal and two assists, and Craig Smith also scored for the Bruins. Linus Ullmark made 26 saves for his 22nd win this season. Logan Couture and Mario Ferraro scored for the Sharks, and James Reimer made 25 saves. Erik Karlsson was held off the scoresheet, ending the veteran defenseman's 14-game point streak. Marchand's goal came just one minute into the game

  • Siakam scores 27 and Raptors beat Blazers 117-105 for first win in four games

    TORONTO — In a key span of 18 seconds midway through the fourth quarter on Sunday, Fred VanVleet calmly hit two catch-and-shoot three-pointers. While the all-star guard has fallen out of favour with some Raptors fans amid his recent shooting struggles, particularly with the March 3 trade deadline looming, the veteran's big shots restored a nine-point lead and stuffed a Trail Blazers run, en route to Toronto's 117-105 win over Portland. "Competing man, just trying to get a win and, again, laying

  • Fiala has hat trick as Kings beat Golden Knights 5-1

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Newly named All-Star Kevin Fiala scored three goals to help the Los Angeles Kings beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-1 Saturday night and edge closer to their Pacific Division rivals. Second-place Los Angeles has 52 points, just four behind the Knights, who have a game in hand. The Kings have won two of the three meetings, with one game between the teams left April 6 in L.A. Los Angeles also ended the Knights' four-game home winning streak and three-game overall win streak. Fiala h

  • Bills safety Damar Hamlin released from the hospital

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Bills safety Damar Hamlin was released from a Buffalo hospital on Wednesday, more than a week after he went into cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated during a game at Cincinnati, after his doctors said they completed a series of tests. A news release from the Bills quoted Dr. Jamie Nadler as saying: “We have completed a series of tests and evaluation and in consultation with the team physicians, we are confident that Damar can be safely discharged.” Nadler said Ham

  • Durant leaves Nets game in Miami with right knee injury

    MIAMI (AP) — Brooklyn forward Kevin Durant left in the second half of the Nets' game in Miami on Sunday night with a right knee injury. Durant appeared to be hurt when Heat forward Jimmy Butler fell into the Nets' forward on a drive late in the third quarter. Durant grabbed at his right knee after Butler, who had just driven to the basket, landed with his back to Durant and fell into him. Durant stayed in the game briefly, then went into the locker room for evaluation. The Nets quickly determine

  • Daboll staying consistent as Giants prepare for playoffs

    EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Brian Daboll isn't making a big deal about the New York Giants playing in their first postseason game in six years. There's no need. Everyone in the locker room and the team's headquarters understands the importance of the getting beyond the regular season. It's a step forward, a goal achieved for an organization that's floundered for the past decade. Now it's time to take the next step. Do something in the playoffs. Whether the Giants (9-7-1) have the talent to do t

  • Steelers beat Browns 28-14 but miss out on playoffs

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Najee Harris ran for 84 yards and a touchdown and the Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Cleveland Browns 28-14 on Sunday but were eliminated from the playoffs when Miami edged the New York Jets. The Steelers (9-8) will have to settle for a 16th straight non-losing season under coach Mike Tomlin, fueled by a 7-2 finish. Pittsburgh's ugly 2-6 start included an injury to star linebacker T.J. Watt and rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett's ascension to the starting job at halftime of a Week

  • Hurts refuses day off after NFC East champ Eagles clinch bye

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — With a division title clinched, a bye week ahead, Eagles coach Nick Sirianni essentially called for a snow day: Everyone stay home on Monday. Players and coaches, rest up. There’s a potentially lengthy postseason grind ahead. No thanks, Jalen Hurts said. The Pro Bowl QB asked Sirianni right after the Eagles wrapped up a 14-win season if they could get back to work. “Let’s go watch some tape,” Sirianni said Hurts told him. So Sirianni said Monday morning on his weekly radio sp

  • Brandon Belt explains why he chose Blue Jays over other teams

    New Blue Jays first baseman Brandon Belt met with the media on Wednesday and explained what went into his decision to pick Toronto in free agency. He also discussed how he's feeling after his surgery, what he expects his role will be in 2023, what type of leader he is, and much more.

  • Tampa Bay Lightning, PWHPA to co-host women's games

    TAMPA, Fla. — The Professional Women's Hockey Players' Association and the NHL's Tampa Bay Lightning will co-host a four-game Dream Gap Tour event in February. Four teams will participate in the Feb. 25-26 event at Advent Health Center Ice in Wesley Chapel, Fla. The PWHPA, which includes women's hockey stars Marie-Philip Poulin, Sarah Nurse, Hilary Knight and Kendall Coyne Schofield, was formed after the collapse of the Canadian Women's Hockey League (CWHL) in 2019. The 100-member PWHPA plays Se