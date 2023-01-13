Lisa Marie Presley dies in hospital aged 54

Lisa Marie Presley has died at the age of 54 - Bryan Steffy

Lisa Marie Presley, the singer-songwriter and only child of Elvis Presley, died on Thursday at the age of 54 after being hospitalised earlier that day, her mother said in a statement.

"It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us," Priscilla Presley said in a statement.

"She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known."

The announcement came just hours after Priscilla Presley confirmed her daughter had been rushed to hospital.

Los Angeles County paramedics were dispatched to a Calabasas home at 10.37am local time, following a report of a woman in full cardiac arrest, according to Craig Little, a spokesperson for the county's fire department. Property records indicated Presley was a resident at that address.

Paramedics arrived about six minutes later, Mr Little said. A subsequent statement from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said paramedics performed CPR and "determined the patient had signs of life" before taking her to a hospital in nearby West Hills immediately.

The city of Calabasas is nestled between the foothills of the Santa Monica and the Santa Susanna Mountains, about 30 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles.

Lisa Marie Presley at the premiere of 'Mad Max: Fury Road' at the Chinese theatre in Hollywood in 2015 - AFP

Presley was born in 1968 and was the owner of her father's Graceland mansion in Memphis, a popular tourist attraction. She was nine-years-old when Elvis died at Graceland in 1977.

Her own music career began with a 2003 debut album "To Whom It May Concern." It was followed by 2005's "Now What," and both hit the top 10 of the Billboard 200 album chart. A third album, "Storm and Grace," was released in 2012.

She was married four times. She wed pop star Michael Jackson, in 1994, just 20 days after her divorce from her first husband, musician Danny Keough. The high-profile couple divorced in 1996 as Jackson was battling child molestation allegations.

Lisa Marie Presley, second right, her daughter Riley Keough, left, and her twin daughters Finley Lockwood and Harper Lockwood - Invision

Presley married actor Nicholas Cage, a huge fan of her father, in 2002. Cage filed for divorce four months later.

Her fourth marriage was to her guitarist and music producer Michael Lockwood. Their divorce was finalised in 2021.

She had four children. Her only son, Benjamin Keough, died in 2020 at age 27. Daughter Riley Keough, 33, is an actress.

Her two other daughters are twins, Harper and Finley Lockwood, aged 14.