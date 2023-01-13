Lisa Marie Presley Dies at 54

Lisa Marie Presley, Elvis Presley’s only child whose tumultuous life also included a music career, died Thursday, according to the Associated Press. She was 54.

Presley was hospitalized Thursday morning after suffering cardiac arrest at her home in Calabasas, Calif., just two days after she attended the Golden Globes with her mother Priscilla Presley. She was rushed to a hospital after paramedics performed CPR. Her ex-husband, Danny Keough, had been living with Presley and administered CPR before paramedics arrived, according to TMZ.

Lisa Marie and Priscilla Presley were at the Golden Globes on Jan. 10 to see Austin Butler win the Golden Globe for his starring role in “Elvis” as best lead actor in a drama.

Her daughter, Riley Keough, has starred in films like “Zola,” “The Devil All the Time” and “Mad Max: Fury Road.”

As the only child of one of the most famous people in the world, Lisa Marie Presley dealt with her parents’ divorce at age 5, her father’s death at age 9, and a stretch of drug use before she embraced Scientology. She told Playboy her mother’s boyfriend had been inappropriate with her, and was a constant fixture in the tabloids for her marriages to Michael Jackson and a much shorter one to Nicolas Cage.

Lisa Marie Presley was born exactly nine months after the marriage of Elvis Presley to the former Priscilla Beaulieu, who met the King of Rock ‘n Roll at age 14 and later acted in several movies and TV shows after the celebrity couple divorced.

She inherited her father’s mansion, Graceland. after the death of her father, grandfather and great-grandmother, and then inherited Elvis Presley’s entire estate when she turned 25. She told 85% of the estate, which had an estimated value of $100 million when she inherited it, in 2005 to Industrial Media, but kept control of Graceland.

Lisa Marie Presley released her first album as a singer-songwriter, “To Whom It May Concern,” in 2003. It yielded the hit song “Lights Out” and was certified gold marking sales of more than 500,000 units. For her second album, “Now What,” she co-wrote 10 songs and included a cover of the Ramones’ “Here Today and Gone Tomorrow.” Both albums, released by Capitol Records, debuted in the top 10 of the Billboard 200.

Roots rocker T Bone Burnett produced her third album, the well-reviewed “Storm & Grace,” released in 2012 by Republic Records, in partnership with Simon Fuller’s XIX Recordings. To promote the album, Lisa Marie Presley performed the lead single, “You Ain’t Seen Nothin’ Yet,” at Memphis’ legendary Sun Studios, where her father famously recorded.

Her collaborations included a duet with Pat Benatar on “Heartbreaker” at the VH1 Divas Duets benefit and a “duet” with her father on “In the Ghetto,” which Elvis Presley had originally released in 1969.

She also appeared in Michael Jackson’s video for “You Are Not Alone” in 1995.

Her son Benjamin Keough died in 2020 of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. In addition to Riley Keough, Presley has twin girls, Finley and Harper, with her ex-husband Michael Lockwood. Before Lockwood, she was married for less than four months to Nicolas Cage, for two years to Michael Jackson and before that to musician Danny Keough, who also served as her musical director for a time.

She is survived by her mother, Priscilla Presley, her three daughters and a half-brother, Navarone Garibaldi.

