Lisa Marie Presley Died of a Small Bowel Obstruction, Coroner Rules

Lisa Marie Presley died from a small bowel obstruction, the L.A. County Coroner reported on Thursday. Presley, the only daughter of Elvis Presley, died in January after suffering cardiac arrest. She was 54.

The coroner’s partial report listed “sequelae,” which is a condition that is the result of previous disease or injury. TMZ reported that she had plastic surgery before promoting the biopic “Elvis,” starring Austin Butler as the late music legend.

Toxicology results of the autopsy will be made public when the full report is released at a later date.

Following her death, her daughter Riley Keough and mother, Priscilla Presley, were at odds over her estate. Priscilla disputed the validity of her will, but reached a settlement with her granddaughter in May.

Priscilla’s lawyers filed a petition in Los Angeles questioning the “authenticity and validity” of a 2016 amendment to Lisa Marie’s living trust. The amendment had transferred control of the Graceland mansion and a 15% stake in Elvis Presley Enterprises from Priscilla and Barry Siegel, Lisa Marie’s former business partner, to her two children Riley and Benjamin Keough.

Benjamin Keough died in 2020. Priscilla disputed the state of the will because she claimed she never received notice of the amendment, which is required by the trust.

Elvis Presley died from cardiac arrest in 1977 at the age of 42.

