Lisa Marie Presley death: John Travolta, Questlove and Diane Warren lead tributes to Elvis Presley’s daughter

Tributes are pouring in for Lisa Marie Presley after her death was announced late on Thursday (12 January).

The only daughter of the late rock ‘n’ roll legend Elvis Presley, Lisa Marie died aged 54 after being hospitalised, her mother Priscilla Presley said in a statement.

“It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” the statement read. “She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known.”

Just two days ago, the mother and daughter were in attendance at the 80th Golden Globes in support of Austin Butler, who won the award for Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama for his portrayal of the King of Rock in Baz Luhrmann’s biopic Elvis.

The Golden Globes’ organisers said Presley had been “a very welcome presence” at Tuesday’s awards, in a statement which paid tribute to her as “an extremely talented singer/songwriter”.

“We are incredibly saddened to hear of the passing of Lisa Marie Presley,” the statement read. “May you rest in peace.”

John Travolta was among the first to react to the news, writing on Instagram: “Lisa baby girl, I’m so sorry.

“I’ll miss you but I know I’ll see you again. My love and heart goes out to Riley, Priscilla, Harper and Finley.”

Beach Boys singer Brian Wilson said: “It’s hard to take when someone so young and full of life passes on.

“I feel so bad about Lisa Marie and I wish the best for her children and her family. Love & Mercy, Brian.”

American musician Questlove expressed shock at Presley’s death on Twitter, writing simply: “Oh no.”

Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan shared his condolences to the family, tweeting: “There is heartbreak and then there is sorrow.

“This would be sorrow and on more levels than I can count. Please send your prayers out for her family and children at this difficult time. I truly cannot find the words to express how sad this truly is.”

American singer LeAnn Rimes added: “I hope she is at peace in her dad’s arms. My heart goes out to her family. Too much grief in just a couple of years.”

Actor Leah Remini wrote: “I’m heartbroken over the passing of Lisa Marie Presley. She did not have an easy life, as some might think. May she be at peace, resting with her son and father now. Her mom Priscilla and her three daughters, Riley, Finley and Harper, are in my prayers.”

Diane Warren added: “Oh no. This is such horrible news. The entire world is sending love and prayers to Priscilla and Lisa Marie’s children right now. May it give you strength.”

Singer Shaun Cassidy wrote: “Sending all our love and prayers to @Cilla_Presley and her family. God bless Lisa Marie.”

Presley has previously been public with her health struggles, including her road to sobriety following her addiction to opioids.

“You may read this and wonder how, after losing people close to me, I also fell prey to opioids,” Presley wrote in a foreword for Harry Nelson’s 2019 book The United States of Opioids.

“I was recovering after the [2008] birth of my daughters, Vivienne and Finley, when a doctor prescribed me opioids for pain. It only took a short-term prescription of opioids in the hospital for me to feel the need to keep taking them.”

She was married four times – to musician Danny Keough, singer Michael Jackson, actor Nicolas Cage and music producer Michael Lockwood.