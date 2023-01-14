Lisa Marie Presley to be buried at Graceland next to Elvis, son Benjamin

John Beifuss, Memphis Commercial Appeal
·2 min read

Lisa Marie Presley will be buried at Graceland, the famed home of Elvis Presley, said a representative of actor Riley Keough, who is Presley's daughter.

Funeral arrangements have not been announced, but the representative told The Associated Press that her mother would be laid to rest at the Elvis Presley estate, alongside her father, Elvis; her son, Benjamin Keough; and other members of the Presley family, including Elvis' mother, Gladys Presley; his father, Vernon Presley; and his grandmother, Minnie Mae Presley.

The graves are in the Meditation Garden on the south side of the mansion. The location is the focal point for the annual "candlelight vigil," a pilgrimage for Elvis fans that annually brings thousands of people to Memphis, to commemorate Elvis' Aug. 16, 1977, death.

Obituary: Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis, dies at 54 after a brief hospitalization

Singer Lisa Marie Presley arrives for the 62nd Annual Golden Globe Awards Jan. 16, 2005, in a Beverly Hills, Calif. file photo. Presley's new album &quot;Now What&quot; come out this month.
Singer Lisa Marie Presley arrives for the 62nd Annual Golden Globe Awards Jan. 16, 2005, in a Beverly Hills, Calif. file photo. Presley's new album "Now What" come out this month.

At Graceland:'There was still a piece of Elvis left': Fans mourn Lisa Marie Presley

Benjamin Storm Presley Keough, 27, was interred in the garden in the fall of 2020, following his July 12 death that year of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Lisa Marie Presley, 54, died Thursday after being stricken with apparent cardiac arrest at her home in Calabasas, California.

A statement sent to USA TODAY on behalf of Priscilla and the Presley family expressed shock at “the tragic death of their beloved Lisa Marie. They are profoundly grateful for the support, love and prayers of everyone, and ask for privacy during this very difficult time.”

A singer-songwriter herself, Lisa Marie did not live in Memphis, where she was born. But she made trips to the city for celebrations of her father’s birth anniversary and commemorations of his death, which stunned the world when he was found dead in his Graceland home at age 42 on Aug. 16, 1977. She was in Memphis just this past Sunday, on what would have been her father’s 88th birthday.

Fans paid their respects at Graceland’s gates on Friday, writing messages on the stone wall, leaving flowers and sharing memories of Elvis Presley’s only child, who was one of the last remaining touchstones to the icon whose influence and significance still resonates more than 45 years after his own sudden death.

'She lit up every room': Nicolas Cage, more celebs react to death of Lisa Marie Presley

Contributing: Marco della Cava, USA TODAY; The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Lisa Marie Presley to be buried at Graceland beside Elvis, son

Latest Stories

  • Lisa Marie Presley Will Be Laid To Rest At Graceland; Fans Already Making Pilgrimage

    Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, will be laid to rest at Graceland, next to her son Benjamin Keough. Elvis Presley and other members of the family also are buried at the cemetery behind the Graceland house. The plans were confirmed to Deadline by a representative for Lisa Marie’s daughter, […]

  • Lisa Marie Presley’s Cause Of Death Is Revealed

    "She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known," mother Priscilla Presley said.

  • Lisa Marie Presley Was 'At Peace' During Graceland Visit Days Before Her Death, Says Friend David Kessler

    David Kessler, who has written several books on the grieving process, spoke about the late Lisa Marie's desire to help those suffering from loss

  • Sarah Ferguson Mourns 'Sissy' and 'Devoted Friend' Lisa Marie Presley: 'I Am Deeply Saddened'

    Fergie shared a photo with Lisa Marie Presley and said, "I am here for your family to support and love them"

  • Elvis Presley's Personal Hairstylist Remembers a Young Lisa Marie: 'Loved Her Daddy So Much'

    Larry Geller, who was also a close friend, recalled the adoration Elvis' only child had for her father prior to his death in 1977

  • Kanye West sparks rumours he married Yeezy designer Bianca Censori - here’s what we know

    West’s reported partner has been working for his brand since 2020.

  • Florence Pugh opens up about public criticism of her 21-year age gap with ex Zach Braff: 'People didn’t like it'

    "We weren’t in anyone's faces," she said of her romance with Braff, who is 21-years her senior. "It was just that people didn’t like it. They imagined me with someone younger and someone in blockbusters."

  • He raised 4 kids in Sacramento. He died homeless of hypothermia this winter

    Francisco R. Ramirez, 58, was found unresponsive near a gutter in the River District on a November night when temperatures dipped into the 30s.

  • Inside Lisa Marie Presley's Final Weeks Supporting the Elvis Movie and Her Father's Legacy

    Presley was busy and active in the two weeks before her death, promoting the biopic about her father's life with events across the U.S.

  • 10 people were shot during a music video in Miami Gardens. Police are asking for tips

    French Montana and New Orleans rapper Rob49 were filming during shooting

  • Nicolas Cage says ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley ‘lit up every room’

    The Hollywood actor said he was ‘heartbroken’ by news of the US singer’s death at the age of 54.

  • L.A. Mayor Karen Bass declares local state of emergency over storms

    Following days of rain and wind damage across the state, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass announced a local state of emergency Friday.

  • Second arrest in case of missing child, 4; search continues

    Two people have now been arrested in connection with the disappearance of Athena Brownfield, a 4-year-old Oklahoma girl whose 5-year-old sister was discovered wandering alone outside by a postal worker, state investigators said Friday. Arizona authorities arrested 36-year-old Ivon Adams on Thursday, and he is being held in the Maricopa County jail in Phoenix pending extradition to Oklahoma on one count of first-degree murder and one count of child neglect, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said in a news release. Authorities earlier arrested Alysia Adams, 31, on two counts of child neglect, the bureau said in a statement late Thursday.

  • Bieber, Guards reach $10.01 million contract for '23 season

    CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians reached agreement Friday on contracts with all seven of their arbitration eligible players, including starter Shane Bieber, who agreed to a $10.01 million deal for next season. Bieber made $6 million last season while going 13-8 and leading Cleveland's strong pitching staff in innings (200) and strikeouts (198). The 27-year-old has expressed interest in signing a long-term deal with the AL Central champions, but to this point the sides haven't been able t

  • Mercer scores twice, Devils top Hurricanes in Metro matchup

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Dawson Mercer scored twice and the New Jersey Devils beat the Carolina Hurricanes 5-3 on Tuesday night despite allowing two short-handed goals. Mercer gave the Devils their first lead at 8:53 of the third period on his 10th goal of the season. It was the first multi-goal performance of his 123-game NHL career. The Devils began a five-game trip by winning for the third time in four tries. They moved within two points of the first-place Hurricanes in the Metropolitan Division.

  • Miami-Dade wins right to strip FTX name off Heat arena

    MIAMI (AP) — The naming rights deal between FTX and Miami-Dade County was terminated Wednesday by a federal bankruptcy court, a move that allows the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange's brand to be stripped from the arena where the NBA’s Miami Heat play. The order means that before long — and probably starting very soon — all FTX signage and advertising at the arena will be removed. There was no immediate word from the Heat or the county on when the process will begin. That will be a massive unde

  • Daboll staying consistent as Giants prepare for playoffs

    EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Brian Daboll isn't making a big deal about the New York Giants playing in their first postseason game in six years. There's no need. Everyone in the locker room and the team's headquarters understands the importance of the getting beyond the regular season. It's a step forward, a goal achieved for an organization that's floundered for the past decade. Now it's time to take the next step. Do something in the playoffs. Whether the Giants (9-7-1) have the talent to do t

  • Raptors forward Porter done for season after undergoing surgery on left foot

    Toronto Raptors forward Otto Porter Jr. will miss the remainder of the 2022-23 NBA season after undergoing surgery on his left foot. Porter was limited to eight games in his first season in Toronto and averaged 5.5 points, 2.4 rebounds and 18.3 minutes. Porter signed with the Raptors as a free agent after helping the Golden State Warriors win the NBA championship last season. He missed the first seven games of the season with a left hamstring strain sustained in training camp, followed by person

  • Brandon Belt explains why he chose Blue Jays over other teams

    New Blue Jays first baseman Brandon Belt met with the media on Wednesday and explained what went into his decision to pick Toronto in free agency. He also discussed how he's feeling after his surgery, what he expects his role will be in 2023, what type of leader he is, and much more.

  • Hernan Losada era at CF Montreal officially begins with pre-season training session

    MONTREAL — Hernan Losada officially started his tenure as manager of CF Montreal on Monday as the Major League Soccer club had its first official training session of the pre-season at Olympic Stadium. "It was excellent. This is a really good group with a lot of motivation and energy," said Losada. "I'm also happy to just get the season underway, but overall, just very positive." It was the first time CF Montreal has been together since their Eastern Conference quarterfinal loss to New York City