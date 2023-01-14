Lisa Marie Presley to be buried at Graceland with her father Elvis and son Benjamin Presley

Lisa Marie Presley attended the Golden Globe awards in Los Angeles on Wednesday, a day before she died. Todd Williamson/Getty Images

Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, died Thursday at 54.

She is set to be buried next to her son, Benjamin Keough, at Graceland, Tennessee.

Austin Butler, who plays Elvis in Baz Luhrmann's biopic, said he's "shattered" following her death.

Lisa Marie Presley will be laid to rest next to her late son and close to her father, Elvis Presley, at Graceland in Tennessee.

Burial arrangements come after Priscilla Presley confirmed her only daughter with the late king of rock 'n' roll died on Thursday after taken to hospital. Lisa Marie was 54.

"Priscilla Presley and the Presley family are shocked and devastated by the tragic death of their beloved Lisa Marie," a representative for the Presley family previously told Insider. "They are profoundly grateful for the support, love and prayers of everyone, and ask for privacy during this very difficult time."

According to ABC News, a representative for Riley Keough, Lisa Marie's eldest daughter, said her mother will be buried next to her son Benjamin Keough, who died by suicide in 2020, at the Presley family's estate Graceland in Memphis.

Graceland is also the final resting place of Elvis, who died in 1977 at age 42. According to BBC News, Lisa Marie visited the estate on January 8, days before her death, to pay tribute to her father on what would've been his 88th birthday.

A young Lisa Marie Presley with Priscilla & Elvis. Magma Agency/WireImage

Representatives for the Keough and the Presley family did not immediately respond to Insider's requests for comment.

Lisa Marie struggled following her son's death and partly blamed herself, Insider previously reported.

In an essay published by People magazine last August, Presley discussed how "painful" it was to be judged when a loved one died in a "premature, unnatural, or tragic" way – especially if that individual was your child.

"I already battle with and beat myself up tirelessly and chronically, blaming myself every single day and that's hard enough to now live with," Presley wrote. "But others will judge and blame you too, even secretly or behind your back which is even more cruel and painful on top of everything else."

Story continues

Following Lisa Marie's death, several close family and friends have issued tributes to the singer-songwriter, including "Elvis" director Baz Luhrmann and her ex-husband Nicholas Cage.

Lisa Marie and Priscilla Presley in Hollywood in June 2022. Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

On Friday, Austin Butler, who played Elvis in Luhrmann's 2022 biopic, told People that his "heart is completely shattered" for Lisa Marie's family.

"I am eternally grateful for the time I was lucky enough to be near her bright light and will forever cherish the quiet moments we shared," he said. "Her warmth, her love and her authenticity will always be remembered."

Representatives for Butler did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Read the original article on Insider