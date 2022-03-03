Lisa Mack P.A., of eXp Realty, Announces Buyer Representation at Artistry in Palm Beach Gardens

Riverview, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Riverview, Florida -

Lisa Mack P.A., based in Palm Beach Gardens, from eXp Realty recently announced she will be offering private and confidential buyer representation services to clients interested in owning a home in Artistry in Palm Beach Gardens. Lisa Mack P.A. has previously provided client representation and consultation at numerous exclusive locations throughout Palm Beach County and Artistry is a natural continuation of that standard.

Artistry Palm Beach is a new gated community in Palm Beach Gardens being built by Kolter Homes. Artistry is unique to Palm Beach Gardens due to the contemporary architecture style, bigger lot sizes, and award winning personalization options.

Lisa stated the following when asked about Artistry in Palm Beach Gardens: “These homes are designed and built the way family lives today, with multiple rooms with several sitting rooms that you can choose from more than one office space, game room, and nighttime movie dates with the family. These homes are built with your choice of a 2 or 3 car garage, in large closet space, and something a little different is it comes with Natural Gas throughout. Artistry is in a prominent area of Palm Beach Gardens, a 24/7 manned Gated Community, and a Resident-only lakefront amenity center is complete with a fitness center, resort pool, basketball court, and something that other communities haven't thought of is Artistry tot-lot community room and outdoor covered seating areas.”

Artistry has 11 floorplans to choose from ranging in price from $980,000 up to $2,000,000. Floorplans go up to 4000+ square feet and 3 - 6 bedroom options are available.

“As a member of the Leadership Academy, I am here to serve you with all your real estate needs. The key to my success is based on you giving me the opportunity to serve you with all of your real estate needs,” says Lisa Mack P.A..

For more information about Artistry, visit: https://www.pbgluxuryhomes.com/artistrypalmbeachgardens

Lisa’s extensive knowledge of the South Florida metro residential real estate market is unparalleled. Her clients have consistently sought her advice and trusted her judgment on million-dollar deals. The client chooses to work with Lisa for her concierge service, ethics, experience, and expertise. Lisa has consistently shown the ability to satisfy clients in the buying and selling of their homes. In addition to her sales career, Lisa opened the Palm Beach Gardens TV 25 News Station 30 years ago. of single-family homes and condominiums in South Florida's most desirable neighborhoods, Lisa has also been the exclusive marketing agent for developers on new construction townhomes projects. A former Medical Sales Representative for nearly 20 years, Lisa uses her unique negotiating skills and helps her clients make the biggest decision of their lives. Organizations Lisa is Affiliated with include Global Alliance, Luxury Homes, Women's Council Realtors. Realtors of the Association Leadership Academy, National Association of Realtors, Florida, appointed 2022 Florida Realtors® Director, Association of Realtors, Florida Regional Board of Realtors, 100% Club, National Sales Network, and ICABA. Above all, Lisa values relationships over transactions, and much of her business comes from referrals. Lisa Mack is known for integrity, diplomacy, and sincerity in all her dealings. Clients can put their faith and trust that Lisa Mack got their back and to live on purpose.

For further information on Lisa Mack P.A. or eXp Realty please visit: https://www.linkedin.com/in/lisadarsellmackrealtorexp/

