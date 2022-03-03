Lisa Mack P.A., of eXp Realty, Announces Buyer Representation at Artistry in Palm Beach Gardens

Iconic Agent New Home Specialists
·3 min read

Riverview, March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Riverview, Florida -

Lisa Mack P.A., based in Palm Beach Gardens, from eXp Realty recently announced she will be offering private and confidential buyer representation services to clients interested in owning a home in Artistry in Palm Beach Gardens. Lisa Mack P.A. has previously provided client representation and consultation at numerous exclusive locations throughout Palm Beach County and Artistry is a natural continuation of that standard.

Artistry Palm Beach is a new gated community in Palm Beach Gardens being built by Kolter Homes. Artistry is unique to Palm Beach Gardens due to the contemporary architecture style, bigger lot sizes, and award winning personalization options.

Artistry Palm Beach Gardens Lisa Mack Kolter Homes For Sale
Artistry Palm Beach Gardens Lisa Mack Kolter Homes For Sale

Lisa stated the following when asked about Artistry in Palm Beach Gardens: “These homes are designed and built the way family lives today, with multiple rooms with several sitting rooms that you can choose from more than one office space, game room, and nighttime movie dates with the family. These homes are built with your choice of a 2 or 3 car garage, in large closet space, and something a little different is it comes with Natural Gas throughout. Artistry is in a prominent area of Palm Beach Gardens, a 24/7 manned Gated Community, and a Resident-only lakefront amenity center is complete with a fitness center, resort pool, basketball court, and something that other communities haven't thought of is Artistry tot-lot community room and outdoor covered seating areas.”

Artistry has 11 floorplans to choose from ranging in price from $980,000 up to $2,000,000. Floorplans go up to 4000+ square feet and 3 - 6 bedroom options are available.

“As a member of the Leadership Academy, I am here to serve you with all your real estate needs. The key to my success is based on you giving me the opportunity to serve you with all of your real estate needs,” says Lisa Mack P.A..

For more information about Artistry, visit: https://www.pbgluxuryhomes.com/artistrypalmbeachgardens

Lisa’s extensive knowledge of the South Florida metro residential real estate market is unparalleled. Her clients have consistently sought her advice and trusted her judgment on million-dollar deals. The client chooses to work with Lisa for her concierge service, ethics, experience, and expertise. Lisa has consistently shown the ability to satisfy clients in the buying and selling of their homes. In addition to her sales career, Lisa opened the Palm Beach Gardens TV 25 News Station 30 years ago. of single-family homes and condominiums in South Florida's most desirable neighborhoods, Lisa has also been the exclusive marketing agent for developers on new construction townhomes projects. A former Medical Sales Representative for nearly 20 years, Lisa uses her unique negotiating skills and helps her clients make the biggest decision of their lives. Organizations Lisa is Affiliated with include Global Alliance, Luxury Homes, Women's Council Realtors. Realtors of the Association Leadership Academy, National Association of Realtors, Florida, appointed 2022 Florida Realtors® Director, Association of Realtors, Florida Regional Board of Realtors, 100% Club, National Sales Network, and ICABA. Above all, Lisa values relationships over transactions, and much of her business comes from referrals. Lisa Mack is known for integrity, diplomacy, and sincerity in all her dealings. Clients can put their faith and trust that Lisa Mack got their back and to live on purpose.

For further information on Lisa Mack P.A. or eXp Realty please visit: https://www.linkedin.com/in/lisadarsellmackrealtorexp/

For Media Contact:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtRNXyycilk

Lisa Mack P.A.
eXp Realty
lisa@pbgluxuryhomes.com
(561) 933-6779

###

For more information about Iconic Agent New Home Specialists, contact the company here:

Iconic Agent New Home Specialists
M. D. Greene
404-445-4439
press@theiconicagent.com
10810 Boyette Road
#2565A
Riverview Florida 33578

CONTACT: M. D. Greene


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Which Raptors depth piece is going to pop down the stretch of the season?

    The Raptors will need at least one of these players to elevate their game down the stretch.

  • Are Matthews, Marner & Bunting the best line in hockey?

    In the last month and a half, Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner and Michael Bunting have combined for 39 goals in 17 games. Where does the Maple Leafs top line rank among the NHL's best?

  • Mark Scheifele's post-fight antics did not sit well with Canadiens

    The Canadiens weren't happy with Mark Scheifele's post-fight celebration — and they're not alone.

  • Is it fair to criticize Alexander Ovechkin for Putin ties?

    Alexander Ovechkin is under the microscope for far different reasons after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Is it OK for him to sit on the fence?

  • NHL awards driven by narrative and Auston Matthews has the best story

    Auston Matthews is on course to not only win the Rocket Richard but break the Maple Leafs franchise record for goals in a season, making him the firm favourite to hold the Hart Trophy at the end of this NHL season.&nbsp;

  • Canada's Georgia Ellenwood ruptures Achilles ahead of indoor track and field worlds

    Canadian Olympian Georgia Ellenwood ruptured her Achilles on Friday while attempting to qualify in women's pentathlon for the World Athletics indoor track and field championships in Belgrade, Serbia, next month. After setting an 8.35-second personal best in the 100-metre hurdles, the 26-year-old injured herself on a high jump attempt. The five-event pentathlon also includes long jump, shot put and 800m run. "I know this is a long recovery and I need to shift my priorities," the Langley, B.C., na

  • Jets' Paul Stastny explains why he donated to 'freedom convoy' protests

    Stastny, who like most NHLers is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, rejected the notion that his support of the convoy is linked to right-wing politics.

  • Nick Nurse on Yuta Watanabe’s dunk: ‘They’ll be playing that one in Japan’

    Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse spoke after Monday’s blowout victory over the Brooklyn Nets. He praised Scottie Barnes for his excellent game, and gave credit to Malachi Flynn for showing good basketball IQ and mental toughness. He also commented on Yuta Watanabe’s poster dunk. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Waacking on the world stage: Montreal dancer choreographs Olympic gold-medal routine

    Anxious and crying, Montreal dancer Axelle Munezero watched her TV intently as the French skating champions she had trained for a year competed at the Winter Olympics in Beijing. To her relief, Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron not only topped the Olympic podium, they also set a world record in rhythm dance with a score of 90.83 using her choreography. "I don't think I was ready for that," she told CBC Montreal's Daybreak. "I was thinking 'Oh my God, we did it. We brought waacking to the

  • NHL draft-eligible Russian players in difficult position

    After the International Ice Hockey Federation suspended Russian and Belarusian teams from its competitions until further notice, and revoked Russia's 2023 World Junior Championship hosting rights, the Zone Time crew discuss what the sporting fallout from the war on Ukraine means for Russian playing in the NHL and those hoping to enter the league.

  • Team Harvey's, Team Sonnet advance to PWHPA's Sonnet Showcase final

    Team Harvey's (Montreal) and Team Sonnet (Toronto) posted wins over Team Bauer (Boston) and Team Adidas (Minnesota) on Saturday at the Nepean Sportsplex in Ottawa to move into the PWHPA's Sonnet Showcase final. Laura Fortino scored in overtime to lift Toronto past Minnesota 4-3. Carolyne Prevost, Brittany Howard and Victoria Bach also found the net for Toronto. Minnesota's Sarah Potomak tied the game with less than ten seconds to go in the third period. Laura Dostaler and Annie Pankowski also sc

  • Raptors feel 'cursed' when they play Pistons

    Chris Boucher says the Toronto Raptors sometimes feel 'cursed' when they face the Detroit Pistons. Toronto has lost its last five matchups with Detroit, who are coached by former Raptors bench boss Dwane Casey.

  • Scottie Barnes breaks down impressive performance vs. Nets

    Toronto Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes had one of his best games of the season Monday against the Brooklyn Nets. After the game, he spoke about his performance, praised Malachi Flynn for his ability to run a team, and commented on what Thaddeus Young has brought to the locker room thus far. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • 'Just a dirty play': P.K. Subban roasted by Blackhawks' Brandon Hagel for trip

    Another day in the NHL, another controversial and dangerous play on the ice.

  • Maple Leafs, Red Wings send NHL fans into frenzy with 17-goal thriller

    The Maple Leafs and Red Wings played a game for the ages on Saturday night.

  • Growlers basketball coach and general manager Ewing Jr. excited to bring CEBL to the Rock

    The Newfoundland Growlers basketball team has added some hoops royalty ahead of its inaugural season, naming Patrick Ewing Jr. — son of New York Knicks legend Patrick Ewing — the club's head coach and general manager. Ewing Jr. had an eight-year run at the professional level, playing with the NBA's New Orleans Hornets and on several minor league teams, where he was named an all-star and all-league performer. He also had stints in Germany, Spain, Greece and Qatar. "I'm super excited. I'm having a

  • Who won the first Arnold Cup?

    At the very first edition of the Arnold Clark Cup, who won the competition and what even is this tournament?

  • Arctic Winter Games International Committee suspends Yamal, Russia

    The International Arctic Winter Games Committee has suspended Yamal, Russia, from its biennial circumpolar sport and culture event, citing the Russian invasion of Ukraine in a statement Tuesday evening. The Arctic Winter Games are held every two years, and are an important circumpolar sports and cultural event for youth. About 2,000 athletes from around the world — including from Russia, Greenland, Finland and Norway, as well as Yukon, Nunavut, Nunavik, the Northwest Territories, northern Albert

  • 68-year-old N.W.T. skier heads to Masters World Cup in Canmore — for fun

    As Dennis Bevington prepares to square off against fellow cross-country skiers from around the world at the Masters World Cup in Canmore, Alta., he says he's not in it to win it — he just wants to enjoy the ride. "I put in my time on the ski trails over the last two years and we'll see what happens. I'm not in line for any medals, but I love participation," said Bevington, 68, who lives in Fort Smith, N.W.T. It's the second time Bevington is racing in the cross-country ski competition, which run

  • Hockey equipment giant CCM to stop marketing Ovechkin, other Russian NHLers

    CCM won't be marketing Alex Ovechkin and other Russians for the foreseeable future.